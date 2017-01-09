Monarchs Weekly Preview

GAMES

Friday, January 13, 7 p.m. - Adirondack Thunder - Glens Falls Civic Center

Saturday, January 14, 6 p.m. - Adirondack Thunder - SNHU Arena

WEEK IN REVIEW The Monarchs played four games last week and came out with a 1-2-0-1 record.

The Monarchs opened a four-game Florida road trip with a 4-3 shootout win against the Orlando Solar Bears. After a scoreless opening period, the Monarchs went down a goal before Gasper Kopitar and Kevin Morris put the team up, 2-1, heading to the third period. Two consecutive Orlando goals put the Monarchs in a hole, but Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman scored to push the game into overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, the game went to an eight-round shootout where Derek Arnold eventually netted the game winner.

Wednesday, the Monarchs and Florida Everblades began a three-game set, and the Monarchs dropped the contest, 5-4, in a shootout. The Monarchs took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission and a 4-2 lead into the third period, but Florida scored twice in the third to tie the game. Eventually the game went to a shootout, where Michael Kirkpatrick scored the lone goal to give the Everblades the win. LaVallee-Smotherman continued his torrid pace, and scored two goals and added an assist for the Monarchs.

Friday night, the Monarchs fell, 3-1, to the Everblades in a tightly played contest. Florida scored twice to take a lead in the first period, but a David Kolomatis goal brought the Monarchs to within one just before the opening period ended. The rest of the game would go scoreless until a last second empty-net-goal by Kirkpatrick sealed the deal for Florida.

Saturday, the Monarchs jumped out to a first period lead on a goal by Joey Diamond, but three unanswered Florida goals did the Monarchs in. Kevin Morris went on to score with 30 seconds remaining in the game, but it wasn't enough, and the Monarchs fell, 3-2.

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs (45 pts.) continue to pace the North Division, and are three points clear of the surprising Brampton Beast. The Monarchs now trail the Everblades by four points for the top spot in the Eastern Conference after going 1-2-0-1 this past weekend.

LEADING THE WAY Daniel Doremus has taken the lead in scoring with 27 points on four goals and 23 assists. Doremus' 23 assists lead the team, while Joey Diamond's 12 goals paces the Monarchs.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE The Monarchs and Thunder continue their season series beginning Friday, which will mark the eighth meeting between the North Division rivals, but first since a, 4-2, Thunder win Nov. 29. Since that game, the Monarchs and Thunder have gone in different directions. Manchester has played to a 10-3-0-1 record since December began, while the Thunder have posted a 5-7-1-0 record.

GET 'EM AT HOME The Monarchs begin the week with a road game in Glens Falls, NY, and could be catching the Thunder in a good spot. So far the Thunder have only posted a 5-4-2-2 record on home ice and are scoring 3.08 goals per game, compared to 11-6-0-1 on the road and scoring 3.56 goals per game.

TICKETS The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.) when they take on the Adirondack Thunder on Girl Scout Night. Stay in your seats during the 1st intermission as the Londonderry High School Marching Band will give a special performance on the ice.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise =

