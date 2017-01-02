Monarchs Weekly Preview

GAMES

Tuesday, January 3, 7 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears - Amway Center

Wednesday, January 4, 7:30 p.m. - Florida Everblades - Germain Arena

Friday, January 6, 7:30 p.m. - Florida Everblades - Germain Arena

Saturday, January 7, 7 p.m. - Florida Everblades - Germain Arena

WEEK IN REVIEW The Monarchs played only one game last week, and tied a bow on 2016 with a 4-3 win against the Norfolk Admirals on New Year's Eve.

Manchester went down early, just 3:47 into the game, but responded with a late goal in the opening period by Gasper Kopitar. The 1st goal of the season by Ashton Rome midway through the second period put the Monarchs up heading to the final frame. The Admirals scored twice in the third period and took their first lead at 17:28, but goals by Quentin Shore (18:20) and Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman (19:24) in the last two minutes secured a 9-1-0-0 December record for the Monarchs.

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs (42 pts.) enter the week on top of the North Division, one point ahead of the Brampton Beast, and are the hottest team in the ECHL, posting a 9-1-0-0 record in their last 10 games.

LEADING THE WAY The Monarchs are led in scoring by Daniel Ciampini who has posted 28 points on 12 goals and 16 assists in 28 games this season, leading the team in goals. Daniel Doremus, leads the team with 20 assists. Sam Brittain continues to pace Monarchs goaltenders in wins (14), GAA (2.64), minutes (1160) and save percentage (0.907).

TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN? The Monarchs will get a good idea of where they stand in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night, as the Solar Bears sit 2nd in the South Division, and 4th in the Conference. Orlando's offense will be something to watch out for, as it is one of two units in the conference to have outscored the Monarchs this season, netting 118 goals in 32 games.

FIRST FOR GRABS Manchester and Florida will duel in a three-game series between the two top teams in the conference, with both teams tied for the East lead in wins with 20. The Monarchs will take their 7-3-1-0 road record into Germain Arena where the Everblades are 10-2-1-2. The teams split a two-game series surrounding Thanksgiving earlier this season, with the Monarchs outscoring Florida, 8-7, in the two contests.

TICKETS The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.) when they take on the Adirondack Thunder on Girl Scout Night. Stay in your seats during the 1st intermission, as the Londonderry High School Marching Band will give a special performance on the ice.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

