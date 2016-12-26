Monarchs Weekly Preview

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





GAMES

Saturday, December 31, 6 p.m. - Norfolk Admirals - SNHU Arena - New Year's Eve

WEEK IN REVIEW The Monarchs played three games last week, and came out with a 2-1-0-0 record.

Tuesday night, the Monarchs began a three-game road trip with a loss to the Wheeling Nailers. The Monarchs squandered goals by Gasper Kopitar, Rick Pinkston and Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman as well as three leads in the game, and fell, 4-3. Sam Brittain took the loss for the Monarchs in net, his first in five games dating back to Nov. 27., and Manchester's winning-streak was ended at six games.

Wednesday, the Monarchs continued their season-long dominance over the Reading Royals, and came out with a 4-2 victory. Jonah Imoo was the star for the Monarchs, as the first-year goaltender stood on his head in his 3rd consecutive win. Cory Ward, Pinkston, Teddy Doherty and Daniel Ciampini provided the scoring.

Friday, the Monarchs played their last game before the Christmas break, and came out with a 5-4 win in Elmira. The two teams played a see-saw battle through the first two periods, exchanging goals to make it 3-3 heading into the final period. Ciampini went on to score two goals in the 3rd period to complete his hat-trick, and the Monarchs hung on in front of Sam Brittain.

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs enter the week with a three-point lead in the Eastern Conference over the Orlando Solar Bears, Florida Everblades and Brampton Beast. The lead in the North Division also sits at three points, but for the first time this season it's the Beast who are in 2nd, not the Adirondack Thunder (35 pts.).

LEADING THE WAY Daniel Ciampini continues to lead the Monarchs in scoring, and after his four-goal week, Ciampini now has 28 points on 12 goals and 16 assists. Daniel Doremus enters the week in the lead in assists with 19 helpers, and Sam Brittain remains a rock in net, posting team highs in games (19), minutes (1100), GAA (2.62), wins (13) and save percentage (0.906).

I PASS, YOU SCORE The Monarchs offense has been clicking on all cylinders in the month of December, putting up a whopping 4.67 goals per game in their nine December matchups. Two players who have been pacing the Monarchs have been Quentin Shore and Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. Shore is riding a six-game point streak (1g, 8a), the longest of his rookie campaign, and has dished-out half of his total assists this month alone. LaVallee-Smotherman has been equally as good, putting up six points (4g, 2a) since coming back from the AHL, and is riding a six-game point streak of his own, dating back to Nov. 29.

NEW YEAR, NEW ADMIRALS? Norfolk will come to town for a New Year's Eve showdown at SNHU Arena, and the Monarchs will look to keep the Admirals at bay. Norfolk enters the week last in the Eastern Conference (16 pts.), but has a chance to get off the orlop deck as they take on the Elmira Jackals (17 pts.) on Dec. 30. This year, the Monarchs are a perfect 3-0-0 against the Admirals, outscoring their Eastern Conference foes, 16-10.

Norfolk is led in scoring by newcomer, Brenden Walker, who will make his Admirals debut this week. With the Rapid City Rush this season, Walker registered 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games.

TICKETS The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 31 (6 p.m.) when they take on the Norfolk Admirals on New Year's Eve! Come for all the hard-hitting action on the ice, but don't miss the Great Baby Race, the Year in Review video, and the largest indoor fireworks display in all of New England.

Holiday Packs are still available HERE, but for a limited time only. Packs include tickets to three games of your choice and a $20 gift certificate to the Outback Steakhouse in Bedford, NH!

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

-Monarchs-

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.