November 15, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Real Monarchs SLC
News Release
SANDY, UT - Real Monarchs SLC today released the following statement regarding the health status of Assistant Coach Liam Miller:
"Real Monarchs Assistant Coach Liam Miller has returned home following chemotherapy treatments at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City during his ongoing battle with esophageal cancer.
Miller's spirits remain high and appreciates the outpouring of support. The Club thanks fans for their support of Miller during this time, as Head Coach Mark Briggs and Staff remain in close contact with Miller and his family."
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from November 15, 2017
- Louisville's Late Winner Claims USL Cup Victory - USL
- Venue-record crowd of 14,456 sees Lancaster's 88th-minute winner down Swope Park - USL
- United Soccer League to Make Major Market Announcement - Harrisburg City Islanders
- MONARCHS UPDATE ON HEALTH STATUS OF ASSISTANT COACH LIAM MILLER - Real Monarchs SLC
- Mercy Health, FC Cincinnati Strike Partnership as MLS Ambitions Grow - FC Cincinnati
- Named Official Tailgate Services Supplier for all properties - USL
- Blockparty Joins USL's Thriving Preferred Supplier Program - USL
- Mercy Health, FC Cincinnati Strike Partnership as MLS Ambitions Grow - FC Cincinnati
- Swope Park Rangers Contend for USL Cup - Swope Park Rangers KC