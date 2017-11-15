MONARCHS UPDATE ON HEALTH STATUS OF ASSISTANT COACH LIAM MILLER

News Release

SANDY, UT - Real Monarchs SLC today released the following statement regarding the health status of Assistant Coach Liam Miller:

"Real Monarchs Assistant Coach Liam Miller has returned home following chemotherapy treatments at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City during his ongoing battle with esophageal cancer.

Miller's spirits remain high and appreciates the outpouring of support. The Club thanks fans for their support of Miller during this time, as Head Coach Mark Briggs and Staff remain in close contact with Miller and his family."

