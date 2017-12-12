Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2

News Release

WORCESTER, MA - Three power-play goals and 32 saves by Charles Williams helped push the Manchester Monarchs past the Worcester Railers, 3-2, at the DCU Center.

The Monarchs (12-7-1-1) won the game despite being outshot by the Railers (8-8-2-1), 34-22.

Worcester opened the scoring when T.J. Syner scored his 2nd goal of the season at 4:22 of the first period. Syner took a pass off the stick of Barry Almeida from behind the net and stuffed the puck under the right pad of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to give the Railers an early 1-0 lead. The Monarchs tied things up when Kevin Morris scored his 9th goal of the season at 16:54 of the opening period while on the power play. Morris was camped in the slot and tipped a Colton Saucerman slap shot from the middle of the blue line past the glove of Railers goaltender, Eamon McAdam, to make the score, 1-1.

Manchester took the lead when Joel Lowry potted his 9th goal of the season at 11:56 of the second period, for the second power-play goal of the night. Spencer Watson fired a shot on goal from the right hash mark, but Lowry got his stick in the shooting lane and tipped the puck past McAdam, to give the Monarchs the 2-1 lead. The Monarchs went up, 3-1, when Matt Leitner scored his 3rd goal of the season at 10:43 of the third period. Leitner took a pass from David Kolomatis and sent a wrister past the blocker of McAdam from the left hash, for the Monarchs third power-play goal of the night.

The Railers made it a one-goal game when Chris Langkow scored his 4th goal of the season at 17:51 of the third period. While McAdam was pulled and the Railers were skating 6-on-5, Langkow found the loose puck on his stick in the slot and fired the puck past a diving Williams to bring Worcester closer, 3-2. Worcester would have McAdam pulled for the final 1:45 of the game, but despite heavy pressure, could not put one past Williams again.

NOTES: Kevin Morris extended his point streak to four games (2g, 4a). Joel Lowry extended his goal streak to three games (3g). Spencer Watson has three assists in his four games since joining the Monarchs. Manchester improves to 9-2-1-1 on the road this season.

