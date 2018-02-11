Monarchs Top Stingrays, 2-1
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER N.H. - It took extra time, but the Manchester Monarchs defeated the South Carolina Stingrays in overtime, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (29-16-3-1) battled back after a 1-0 loss the previous night to split the season series with the Stingrays (31-11-5-1) one game apiece.
After scoreless first and second periods, the Monarchs notched the first goal of the game when Matt Leitner scored his 7th goal of the season at 9:14 of the third period. Craig Wyszomirski cleared the puck out of the zone to Spencer Watson on the blue line, where Watson brought the puck into the slot and passed it to a streaking Leitner who beat Stingrays goaltender, Jeff Jakaitis, to make the score, 1-0.
The Stingrays quickly tied it up when Taylor Cammarata scored his 10th goal of the season at 11:12 of the third period. Cammarata picked up the puck on the blue line after a Monarchs turnover, skated towards Monarchs goaltender, Branden Komm, and fired a wrister high over the glove to make it, 1-1.
The Monarchs won it 1:15 into overtime when Matt Marcinew scored his 9th goal of the season. Marcinew created a turnover at the offensive blue line, skated in on a breakaway and buried his shot past the glove of Jakaitis to give the Monarchs a 2-1 win.
The Monarchs are back in action on Thursday, February 15 (7 p.m.) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to play the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the first game of a three-game weekend for Manchester.
NOTES:
Branden Komm made 31 saves on 32 shots, securing his 8th victory of the season
Both teams went 0/2 on the power play
Matt Leitner recorded his first fighting major of the season at 10:31 of the first period
Images from this story
|
Matt Marcinew of the Manchester Monarchs Scores against the South Carolina Stingrays
(Rich Tilton Photography)
