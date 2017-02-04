Monarchs Take Down Stingrays, 5-3

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Dryden Hunt scored two goals to pace the Manchester Monarchs in a 5-3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (28-11-4-4) defeated the Stingrays (24-18-2-1) to tie the franchise record of earning points in 14-straight home games.

Cory Ward started the scoring for the Monarchs when he scored his 12th goal of the season at 10:17 of the first period. Tim Bozon started a rush and brought the puck into the offensive zone where he left it for Ward in the slot who poked it home under the leg of Stingrays goaltender, Adam Carlson, to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs lit the lamp again at 11:32 of the first period when Quentin Shore scored his 16th goal of the season. Daniel Doremus won the face-off in the right circle and dropped the puck to Shore who fire a shot from below the goal line in the right corner that squeezed between the post and Carlson's glove to make the score, 2-0, Manchester.

Tim Bozon netted his 1st goal as a Monarch at 16:17 of the first period to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead. Once again, Doremus won the face-off in the right circle directly to Bozon, who roofed a one-timer over the shoulder of Carlson despite taking a stick to the face.

The Stingrays joined the scoring at 2:15 of the second period when Marcus Perrier scored his 5th goal of the season. Steven McParland took the initial shot from the right point that Perrier tipped in from the top of the crease past Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to cut the Monarchs lead to 3-1.

Hunt tallied his 1st goal with the Monarchs with 1:00 remaining in the second period. Rihards Bukarts passed the puck across the ice to Hunt at the right point, where he fired a one-timer passed Carlson to make the score, 4-1.

Hunt scored his 2nd goal of the night at 7:12 of the third period to put the Monarchs up, 5-1. Hunt took the puck from his own end, rushed up the right wing and fired a wrister over the blocker of Carlson.

Just 17 seconds later, the Stingrays cut the Monarchs lead back to three goals when Scott Tanski scored his 6th goal of the season. Wade Epp took a shot from the left point that hit the chest of Brittain, but the puck fell loose in the crease. After a second and third effort, Tanski poked the puck through to make the score, 5-2, Monarchs.

The Stingrays managed to get one more for themselves with a power-play goal at 18:13 of the third period. Steven McParland scored his 13th goal of the season on the 6-on-4 man-advantage with replacement goaltender, Steven Summerhays, pulled for the extra attacker.

The Monarchs will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (6 p.m.), when they host their North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, at SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

Notes

Dryden Hunt scored his first two goals with the Monarchs

Tim Bozon netted his first goal with the Monarchs

Stingrays goaltender, Adam Carlson, was pulled at 7:12 of the third period

Monarchs are 16-0-0-1 when scoring five or more goals

The Monarchs did not earn a power play for the first time this season

-Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

MANCHESTER MONARCHS

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.