Monarchs Stymied in 3-1 Loss to the Everblades

January 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Manchester Monarchs could only muster 20 shots on net, and fell to the Florida Everblades, 3-1, Friday night at Germain Arena.

The Monarchs (21-9-1-2) now trail the Everblades (22-7-1-2) in the Eastern Conference standings, and will look to take two points tomorrow night when the teams play the rubber match of their three-game series.

Florida took the lead early on the 21st goal of the season off the stick of Brendan O'Donnell at 6:34 of the opening period. O'Donnell took a pass from the right half-boards from Zack Kamrass and redirected the puck from the low slot past Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to put the Everblades up, 1-0.

The Everblades extended their lead when Matt Berry scored his 10th goal of the season at 16:10 of the first period. While skating 4-on-4, Akim Aliu and Berry went on a 2-on-1, and Aliu sent a backhanded pass across the slot to Berry who beat Brittain's flashing glove to make the score, 2-0, Florida.

The Monarchs cut into the lead at 18:24 when David Kolomatis netted his 4th goal of the season just seven seconds into a power play. Ashton Rome won the face-off to the Monarchs captain who took a slap-shot from the blue line that glanced off an Everblades skater and trickled past Florida goaltender, Anthony Peters, to cut the score in half, 2-1.

After a scoreless second period and a tightly battled third, Michael Kirkpatrick scored an empty-net-goal as time expired to seal the deal for Florida, 3-1.

The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 7 (7 p.m.), when they play the final game of their three-game series with the Florida Everblades in Estero, Fla.

Notes

Thomas Schemitsch was assigned to the Monarchs by Springfield (AHL) prior to the game

Alexx Privitera dropped the gloves for the 2nd time this season

David Kolomatis scored for the first time since scoring twice Nov. 23

Tony Turgeon dropped the gloves in his return to the lineup

