Monarchs Stunned in Shootout by Admirals, 6-5

January 27, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs couldn't hold a commanding third period lead for the second consecutive evening, and fell to the Norfolk Admirals in a shootout, 6-5, Friday night at Scope Arena.
The Monarchs (26-10-3-3) allowed four goals in the third period to the Admirals (14-22-4-0), and look to take the final game of this three-game series tomorrow night.
Manchester opened the scoring when Zac Lynch scored a shorthanded goal at 6:15 of the first period, his 10th marker of the season. Lynch deflected a pass at his defensive blue line and broke in alone on Admirals goaltender, Brandon Anderson. Lynch made a backhand to forehand move and fired a shot that Anderson saved, but the rebound fell to Lynch where he pushed the puck into an open net for the early, 1-0, Monarchs lead.
The Monarchs added to their lead when Craig Wyszomirski scored his 4th goal of the season at 8:06 of the opening period. Wyszomirski took a drop pass from Rihards Bukarts at the right point, skated toward the slot and sent a backhander over the glove of Anderson to make it, 2-0, Monarchs.
Norfolk cut into the Manchester lead when John Dunbar notched his 12th goal of the season at 14:52 of the first period while on the power play. Dunbar deflected a slap-pass by Zach Pochiro in the slot, and beat Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to make the score, 2-1, Manchester.
Manchester regained their two-goal lead when Kevin Morris netted his 10th goal of the season at 5:08 of the second period. Morris sent a one-timer over the glove of Anderson after a rebound from a shot by Derek Arnold was kicked directly to the Monarchs forward on the left dot, to make the score, 3-1, Monarchs.
The Monarchs made it a 4-1 game when Rihards Bukarts scored his 8th goal of the season at 12:10 of the second period. Bukarts corralled a breakout pass from Matt Leitner in his skates, and beat Anderson with a forehand-to-backhand move when he roofed a shot over the right arm of the Norfolk goaltender.
Manchester extended the lead when Cory Ward potted his 10th goal of the season at 18:05 of the middle frame. Ward took a sneaky pass from Gasper Kopitar from the left corner, walked all alone to the slot and slid the puck through the five-hole of Anderson to push the Monarchs advantage to 5-1.
Norfolk made the score, 5-2, when T.J. Foster scored his 11th goal of the season at 4:45 of the third period. Foster took the puck down the right boards, darted to the slot and swept a forehand past the right leg of Brittain.
The Admirals inched closer when Brodie Dupont scored his 9th goal of the season at 9:56 of the third period. Dupont caused a turnover behind the Monarchs cage, located the loose puck to Brittain's right and chipped the puck over the right pad of the Monarchs goaltender, to make the score, 5-3, Manchester.
Norfolk continued to put pressure on the Monarchs when Alex Pompeo scored his 2nd goal of the season at 14:02 of the third period. Pompeo found the puck on his stick after a shot from the point by Frankie Simonelli was slowed down by the stick of Ashton Rome, and Pompeo fired the puck into an open net to bring the score to, 5-4, in favor of the Monarchs.
The Admirals tied the game at 18:01 of the third period when Dupont scored his second goal of the night. Paul Cianfrini sent a puck on goal from the right dot that Dupont tipped past the left leg of Brittain, and the puck trickled over the goal line to tie the game, 5-5.
After a scoreless overtime period, the Admirals went on to win the game in the shootout, 2-1. Quentin Shore netted the lone Monarchs goal, but it wasn't enough to grab the two points.
The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 28 (7:15 p.m.), when they conclude their three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.
Notes
Sam Brittain made the start in his return from the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL)
Rihards Bukarts ended a seven-game scoreless drought
Zac Lynch's short-handed goal was the 4th scored by the Monarchs this season
Craig Wyszomirski now has seven points (4g, 3a) in his last seven games
