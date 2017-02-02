Monarchs Sting Rays in Series Opener, 5-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs opened a three-game home-stand against the South Carolina Stingrays with a 5-2 win Wednesday night at SNHU Arena, extending their point-streak at home to 12-consecutive games.

The Monarchs (27-11-3-4) beat the Stingrays (23-17-2-1) for the first time in franchise history, and look to continue their winning ways Friday night.

"I thought tonight was a very well-played hockey game," Monarchs Head Coach, Rich Seeley, said. "I like the way we rebounded after giving up the first goal, and how we found some timely scoring to beat a very good hockey club."

The Stingrays opened the scoring at 11:36 of the first period with Steven McParland's 11th goal of the season. From the left corner, Patrick Gaul hit McParland just inside the left circle for a one-timer past Monarchs goaltender, Jonah Imoo, to give South Carolina the early, 1-0, lead.

The Monarchs tied the game at 19:03 of the first period with a goal from David Kolomatis. Ed Wittchow found Kolomatis dropping to the left circle for a slap shot that Stingrays goaltender, Parker Milner, stopped, but the rebound was accidentally put into the net by a South Carolina defenseman, giving the captain his 4th goal of the season.

Rihards Bukarts extended the Monarchs lead to 2-1 at 3:25 of the second period when he scored his 10th goal of the season. Quentin Shore found Bukarts circling inside the right face-off circle where he put a wrister past Milner's blocker to give the Monarchs their first lead of the game.

The Monarchs extended their lead when Wittchow scored a shorthanded goal at 19:27. Skating down the left side of the offensive zone, Daniel Doremus left the puck for Wittchow who wristed a shot into Milner's chest, but the rookie defenseman followed-up on the rebound with a low backhander past Milner's glove to make the score, 3-1, Monarchs.

The Stingrays cut into the Monarchs lead just 46 seconds into the third period on McParland's 2nd goal of the night to make it a 3-2 game. After receiving a pass from Wade Epp in the neutral zone, McParland skated to the left-wing circle and put a wrist shot past Imoo's glove for his 12th tally of the season.

Doremus gave the Monarchs a 4-2 lead at 14:55 in the third period when he scored his 7th goal of the season. Crossing into the offensive-zone on a 3-on-2 rush, Joe Diamond centered a pass to Doremus in the slot for a one-timer past Milner's glove.

The Monarchs solidified the win with an empty-net-goal from Cory Ward at 19:53 of the final frame. After a strong defensive play by Derek Arnold, the Monarchs forward pushed the puck ahead to Ward who tucked the puck home from the slot.

The Monarchs are back in action Friday, Feb. 3 (7 p.m.), when they continue their three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays at SNHU Arena.

Notes

Rihards Bukarts recorded his 20th professional point

Daniel Doremus registered his 40th professional point with his assist

Ed Wittchow netted the 1st goal of his professional career

Joey Diamond recorded his 65th professional assist and 115th career point

Jonah Imoo recorded 44 saves, tying his high-water mark on the season

