Monarchs Sneak Past Admirals, 2-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs completed a three-game weekend sweep with a 2-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon at the SNHU Arena, and extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Monarchs (15-7-1-1) took two games from the Admirals (7-16-1-0) this weekend, and now embark on an eight-game road trip.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 17:22 of the first period with a goal from Matt Schmalz. Michael Doherty tipped a Craig Wyszomirski shot from the blue line that Admirals goaltender, Ty Reichenbach, stopped, but Schmalz tucked-home the rebound for his 5th goal of the season.

The Admirals tied the game on a power-play goal from TJ Melancon at 10:06 of the second period, his 4th goal of the season. While on a 5-on-3 advantage, Darik Angeli found Melancon in the slot where he fired a quick top-shelf wrist shot over the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Branden Komm, to even the score, 1-1.

The Monarchs took the lead for good when Matt Buckles scored his 2nd goal of the season at 18:02 of the third period. Michael Doherty threw the puck into the Admirals zone that hit Reichenbach, and Schmalz picked up the loose puck and tried a quick shot. Buckles was in the right place at the right time and found the Schmalz rebound while crashing the net, and snuck the puck past the glove of Reichenbach, to put the Monarchs up, 2-1.

The Monarchs travel to Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 13 (7:30 p.m.) for a match-up against the Jacksonville Icemen to start an eight-game road trip. The Monarchs return to the SNHU Arena for the annual New Year's Eve game, Dec. 31 (6 p.m.) when they face-off against the Worcester Railers.

NOTES

Branden Komm made his Monarchs debut

The Monarchs posted 19 shots on goal in the second period

Michael Doherty recorded two assists for the second-consecutive game

