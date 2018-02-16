Monarchs Skate Past Gladiators, 5-2

DULUTH Ga. - The Manchester Monarchs were victorious in game one of the weekend series against the Atlanta Gladiators, 5-2, Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena.

The Monarchs (31-16-3-1) scored the first four goals of the game against the Gladiators (26-25-1-2) and held on to win their third game in a row.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 11:47 of the first period on a power-play goal for Joel Lowry, scoring his 16th of the season. Along the right wall, Keegan Iverson sent a pass to Matt Leitner at the bottom of the right circle, where Leitner centered a pass through the top of the crease. Lowry was waiting at the left side of the net to slide the puck past the reach of Gladiators goaltender, Dan Vladar, to make it, 1-0, Monarchs.

Manchester scored the second goal of the night at 5:00 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the season for Craig Wyszomirski. Zac Lynch pulled up along the top of the right circle and sent a pass to Wyszomirski entering the offensive zone, where Wyszomirski took a slapshot from the top of the circles, beating Vladar, to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs added to their lead at 6:50 of the second period on the 21st goal of the season for Lynch. Lynch collected the puck off a blocked shot at the top of the left circle, where he skated down the left wing and wristed a shot off the post, to the blocker side of Vladar. Lynch picked up his rebound and flipped the puck into the net, past the blocker of Vladar, to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead.

Manchester extended their lead at 9:39 of the second period on the 28th goal of the season for Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. LaVallee-Smotherman skated into the offensive zone and sent a pass to the right wing for Matt Schmalz. Schmalz floated a pass to LaVallee-Smotherman, crashing the left post, where he tipped a shot past Vladar, to put the Monarchs up, 4-0.

Atlanta battled back at 11:43 of the second period, when Colin Jacobs scored his 8th goal of the season. Jacobs received a pass from Darby Llewellyn on a 2-on-1, where Jacobs skated towards the slot and sent a wrist shot past the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to make the score, 4-1, Manchester.

The Gladiators cut the lead in half when Lindsay Sparks scored his 12th goal of the season at 15:48 of the second period. Phil Lane brought the puck into the offensive zone along the left wing, where he sent a pass to Sparks in the slot, beating the lone Monarchs defender. Sparks pulled the puck to his backhand and slid a shot under the stick of Williams, to make it, 4-2, Monarchs.

The Monarchs added an insurance tally at 14:31 of the third period, on the 2nd goal of the game and 29th of the season for LaVallee-Smotherman. Alexx Privitera took a slapshot from the top of the right circle, where LaVallee-Smotherman tipped the shot past the glove side of Vladar, to give Manchester a 5-2 lead.

The Monarchs and Gladiators will meet again on Sunday afternoon (2:05 p.m.) at the Infinite Energy Arena, for the final time in the regular season.

NOTES:

Martin Nemcik and Taylor Doherty each received a misconduct at 19:30 of the third period.

Charles Williams made 31 saves on 33 shots.

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman scored his team leading 28th and 29th goals tonight.

