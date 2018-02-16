Monarchs Skate Past Gladiators, 5-2
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
DULUTH Ga. - The Manchester Monarchs were victorious in game one of the weekend series against the Atlanta Gladiators, 5-2, Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena.
The Monarchs (31-16-3-1) scored the first four goals of the game against the Gladiators (26-25-1-2) and held on to win their third game in a row.
The Monarchs started the scoring at 11:47 of the first period on a power-play goal for Joel Lowry, scoring his 16th of the season. Along the right wall, Keegan Iverson sent a pass to Matt Leitner at the bottom of the right circle, where Leitner centered a pass through the top of the crease. Lowry was waiting at the left side of the net to slide the puck past the reach of Gladiators goaltender, Dan Vladar, to make it, 1-0, Monarchs.
Manchester scored the second goal of the night at 5:00 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the season for Craig Wyszomirski. Zac Lynch pulled up along the top of the right circle and sent a pass to Wyszomirski entering the offensive zone, where Wyszomirski took a slapshot from the top of the circles, beating Vladar, to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead.
The Monarchs added to their lead at 6:50 of the second period on the 21st goal of the season for Lynch. Lynch collected the puck off a blocked shot at the top of the left circle, where he skated down the left wing and wristed a shot off the post, to the blocker side of Vladar. Lynch picked up his rebound and flipped the puck into the net, past the blocker of Vladar, to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead.
Manchester extended their lead at 9:39 of the second period on the 28th goal of the season for Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. LaVallee-Smotherman skated into the offensive zone and sent a pass to the right wing for Matt Schmalz. Schmalz floated a pass to LaVallee-Smotherman, crashing the left post, where he tipped a shot past Vladar, to put the Monarchs up, 4-0.
Atlanta battled back at 11:43 of the second period, when Colin Jacobs scored his 8th goal of the season. Jacobs received a pass from Darby Llewellyn on a 2-on-1, where Jacobs skated towards the slot and sent a wrist shot past the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to make the score, 4-1, Manchester.
The Gladiators cut the lead in half when Lindsay Sparks scored his 12th goal of the season at 15:48 of the second period. Phil Lane brought the puck into the offensive zone along the left wing, where he sent a pass to Sparks in the slot, beating the lone Monarchs defender. Sparks pulled the puck to his backhand and slid a shot under the stick of Williams, to make it, 4-2, Monarchs.
The Monarchs added an insurance tally at 14:31 of the third period, on the 2nd goal of the game and 29th of the season for LaVallee-Smotherman. Alexx Privitera took a slapshot from the top of the right circle, where LaVallee-Smotherman tipped the shot past the glove side of Vladar, to give Manchester a 5-2 lead.
The Monarchs and Gladiators will meet again on Sunday afternoon (2:05 p.m.) at the Infinite Energy Arena, for the final time in the regular season.
NOTES:
Martin Nemcik and Taylor Doherty each received a misconduct at 19:30 of the third period.
Charles Williams made 31 saves on 33 shots.
Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman scored his team leading 28th and 29th goals tonight.
Images from this story
|
Manchester Monarchs Defenseman David Kolomatis
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018
- Eagles Suffer Season's First Shutout in 3-0 Loss at Idaho - Colorado Eagles
- Mallards' Special Teams Silence Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cuddemi Scores Twice in Win over Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Drop Kalamazoo 6-3 - Quad City Mallards
- Wichita Takes Game One - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa Takes Down Florida to Snap Skid - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Drop Sixth Straight, 4-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- 'Blades Open Road Trip with 3-1 Loss at Tulsa - Florida Everblades
- 11 Stingrays Pick up Points in 5-2 Win over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Manchester Tops Atlanta 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cincinnati Drops Season Finale with Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Fall 5-1 to Beast - Adirondack Thunder
- Dupont Tallies Twice as Admirals Top Swamp Rabbits 3-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Skate Past Gladiators, 5-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Most-Lopsided Win in Royals History, 8-0, over Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Effort Sunk by Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Needs No Sunscreen After 4-1 Win over Solar Bears - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Escape with Last Minute Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Lichtenwald Scores First ECHL Goal in Loss to Stingrays - Jacksonville IceMen
- Nailers Sign Bryan Arneson & Ryan Marcuz - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Tiffels, Wydo Head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Nailers, Cyclones Game Saturday Postponed; Friday's Game Will be Played - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Worcester Railers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Alex Wideman Returns to Fuel Roster - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Reading - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Search Committee Formed to Select Next ECHL Commissioner - Reading Royals
- Spencer Watson Recalled by Ontario - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday Report: Mavericks vs. Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, February 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Capitals Prospect Carlson Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Northern Road Trip Pits Swamp Rabbits against Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gameday - Adirondack (28-19-2-2) at Brampton (18-22-5-3) - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Game Day: Swamp Rabbits Make First Trip to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- College Fair Night Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- IceMen and Stingrays Face off in South Carolina - Jacksonville IceMen
- Huge 3-In-3 Weekend Starts Friday vs. Cincinnati - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Make Trade with Colorado, Add 3 Forwards - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Complete Seven-Game Road Stretch Friday, Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Double up Railers 4-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.