Monarchs Shutout by Stingrays, 1-0
February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER N.H. - The Monarchs got stung by the Stingrays with an early first period goal, despite six power-play opportunities and fell 1-0, Saturday night at SNHU Arena on Pink in the Rink night.
The Monarchs (28-16-3-1) were unable to break through against the Stingrays (31-11-4-1) and lost their first game of the season to South Carolina.
The Stingrays scored the lone goal of the night at 16:38 of the first period on the 6th goal of the season for Paul Geiger. Steven Whitney's initial shot deflected off Monarchs netminder Charles Williams to Tim McGauley. McGauley passed the puck to Geiger who fired it into the empty net, making the score 1-0, Stingrays.
The Monarchs are back at SNHU Arena on Sunday, February 11 (3 p.m.) for the second game of the weekend and final game of the season series against the Stingrays.
NOTES:
Monarchs were shut out for the third time this season
Marcus Perrier received a game misconduct at 15:19 of the second period
Charles Williams made 28 saves on 29 shots
