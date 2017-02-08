Monarchs Set to Host Pink in the Rink

February 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs have been synonymous with Pink in the Rink since 2010, and this year, the Monarchs are set to host the seventh annual Pink in the Rink game Feb. 11 at SNHU Arena, as well as continuing a longstanding partnership with the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

"Besides providing quality affordable entertainment for our fans, a major part of the Monarchs mission is giving back to our community," Monarchs President, Matt Welch, said. "Pink in the Rink is our most decorated community event and we are excited to once again partner with Catholic Medical Center. I encourage everyone to join us Saturday night for a great hockey game and to support an even greater cause."

Since partnering for the very first Pink in the Rink, the Monarchs have raised $62,400 for the Breast Care Center through ticket sales, specialty jersey auctions and donations.

"Pink in the Rink has been instrumental in helping the Breast Care Center invest in technologies like the Savi Scout and the Neoprobe much more quickly than we would have otherwise," Surgical Director of Breast Health, Dr. Connie Campbell, said. "These advanced tools make treatment less invasive, smoother, and more comfortable for patients."

In the first six years of Pink in the Rink, 54,758 fans have seen the ice dyed pink and the Monarchs don pink jerseys, but more importantly, Monarchs Country has been connected in some small way to those who have battled breast cancer.

"What's just as important as the money raised is the personal aspect of Pink in the Rink," Campbell said. "Patients and their families love this event because it's celebratory, upbeat and hopeful. Many of them really need a chance to blow off some steam and hear the support of the crowd. It's a bonding experience for the patients and their families as well."

For Margaret Luneau, who just finished chemotherapy under the care of Dr. Campbell, her surgeon, and Dr. Douglas Weckstein, her oncologist, Pink in the Rink is going to be a family affair. Being there for her grandson was a major motivation for Luneau during treatment, and his hockey team will be on hand for a birthday party at the game that night. They all will be cheering her on when she takes the ice with other survivors during the pre-game ceremony honoring survivors.

"During October, my grandson's team all wore pink laces, a pink ribbon on their helmet and wrapped their sticks with pink tape," Luneau said. "I had just been diagnosed at the end of August and they would say, 'We're wearing pink for you!'. Don't be surprised to hear all of those little boys screaming Saturday night."

Be part of this amazing night as Pink Packs are still available for Pink in the Rink, but for a limited time only. Click HERE to purchase a ticket to the game, a ticket to a future game, a limited-edition Pink in the Rink t-shirt and an important donation to the Breast Care Center.

ECHL Stories from February 8, 2017

