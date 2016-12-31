Monarchs Ring in New Year with 4-3 Win over Admirals
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman scored with 36 seconds remaining in the third period to send the Manchester Monarchs into 2017 with a 4-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (20-8-1-1) stretched their advantage over the Admirals (6-20-4-0) to 4-0-0-0 on the season, with four games remaining between the two teams.
"We had a good team effort tonight," Monarchs Head Coach, Rich Seeley, said. "We didn't bring our "A" game, but I'm happy with the way we fought back. It was a solid team effort all-in-all." The Admirals got on the board first when Alex Pompeo scored his 1st goal of the season at 3:47 of the opening period. Pompeo tipped a shot from the blue line off the stick of Frankie Simonelli and beat Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, to give Norfolk an early 1-0 lead. The Monarchs tied the game at 17:16 of the first period when Gasper Kopitar scored his 4th goal of the season. Derek Arnold started the play in his own zone with a blocked shot, and took off on a 3-on-1 with Kevin Morris and Gasper Kopitar. Arnold streaked down the right wing, held the puck until the last minute and sent a cross-slot pass to Kopitar who fired a one-timer past Admirals goaltender, Steven Summerhays, to tie the game at 1-1. Ashton Rome added to the Monarchs lead when he scored his 1st goal of the season at 10:19 of the second period. While on the power play, Rome took a stretch pass from Teddy Doherty from inside the Monarchs blue line, deked and sent a wrister past the glove of Summerhays to make the score, 2-1, Manchester. Norfolk tied the game when Dante Salituro scored his 1st goal of the season at 12:31 of the third period. Salituro sent a shot intentionally wide of the net, but the carom off the end-boards bounced directly over the cage, off the back of Brittain's helmet and into the net, tying the game, 2-2.
The Admirals took their first lead of the game when Brodie Dupont scored his 4th goal of the season at 17:28 of the final frame. Dupont and Jaedon Descheneau executed a give-and-go perfectly, and Dupont finished from the slot to put the Admirals up, 3-2.
The Norfolk lead was short-lived, as Quentin Shore tied the game on his 10th goal of the season at 18:20 of the third period. After a shot by David Kolomatis was stopped by Summerhays, Matt Leitner grabbed the rebound just to the left of the cage and sent a backhanded pass into the slot, where Shore banged-home the game-tying-goal.
The Monarchs took the lead for good when LaVallee-Smotherman netted his 9th goal of the season with just 36 seconds remaining in the game. LaVallee-Smotherman took the puck from the right corner, walked to the top of the dot and sent a wrister past the blocker of Summerhays to put the Monarchs up, 4-3.
Norfolk pulled Summerhays in the last half minute of play, but the Monarchs were able to hang on for the 4-3 victory.
The Monarchs are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 3 (7 p.m.), when they visit the Orlando Solar Bears to begin an important four-game Florida road trip.
Notes
Ashton Rome scored his 1st goal since signing with the Monarchs on Dec. 15
Sam Brittain recorded an assist, the second assist by a Monarchs goaltender in the last three games
Quentin Shore and Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman both extended their point streaks to seven games
-Monarchs-
