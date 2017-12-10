Monarchs Reign over Royals in Dominant 5-0 Victory

News Release

Manchester claims top spot in North Division

MANCHESTER, NH- Charles Williams recorded his first shutout of the season and the Monarchs took a decisive 5-0 victory over the Reading Royals on Saturday night at the SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (14-7-1-1) dominated the Royals (13-8-2-0), and outshot their former affiliate, 46-19.

The Monarchs opened the scoring when Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman netted his 8th goal of the season at 3:22 of the first period. David Kolomatis held the puck in at the right point and slid it down to Mikkel Aagaard along the outside right-wing hashmarks. Aagaard found Smotherman in the high slot where he put a wrist shot past the blocker of Royals goaltender, Mark Dekanich, to put the Monarchs up, 1-0.

Zac Lynch extended the lead for the Monarchs with a goal at 14:26 of the second period, to put Manchester up, 2-0. Michael Doherty carried the puck from the low left-wing circle to the slot where he tried a backhanded shot. Lynch found the rebound to Dekanich's right where he tapped the puck in past Dekanich's right skate for his 10th goal of the season.

The Monarchs added to their lead when Joel Lowry scored his 10th goal of the season at 10:22 of the third period. Skating down the center of the ice, Matt Leitner found Lowry to his left where Lowry let off a quick wrist shot from the left-wing circle past Dekanich's blocker, to make it a 3-0 game.

The Monarchs continued to cushion their lead when Tony Cameranesi made it a 4-0 game at 14:25 of the third period. Saucerman took a shot from the left point that Smotherman deflected to the front of the net, where Cameranesi found the loose puck and put it past Dekanich for his 5th tally of the season.

The Monarchs solidified their win with Lynch's 2nd goal of the night at 18:04 of the third period. From the left-wing side, Doherty found Lynch at the far post, where he slid the puck past Dekanich for his 11th goal of the season.

The Monarchs return to the ice Sunday (3 p.m.) in a match-up against the Norfolk Admirals to close out their three-game weekend.

NOTES

The Monarchs recorded their first shutout of the year

Tony Cameranesi scored his 20th ECHL goal

David Kolomatis recorded his 60th ECHL point in his 450th North American game

Sam Kurker has five points (2g, 3a) in his last two games

