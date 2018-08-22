Monarchs Name Brad Schuler Assistant Coach

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager Doug Christiansen announced today that Brad Schuler has been named assistant coach for the 2018-19 season.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to join the Monarchs organization and the Manchester community. I look forward to working with the players and staff to build upon the tradition of success and develop players for the next levels," Schuler stated.

Schuler joins the Monarchs after completing a season as the assistant coach for the University of Maine Black Bears and brings with him 11 years of coaching experience. Schuler played four years of college hockey at Skidmore College and completed his playing career with stints in the Central Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League from 2013 to 2014.

"Brad is a bright, motivated coach who will be outstanding relating to the players and executing our collective vision. I'm looking forward to working with him as we develop our players and build a team that can compete for a championship," Christiansen said.

The Monarchs open the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13, before coming home on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to play the Newfoundland Growlers. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

