Monarchs Melt IceMen, 10-4

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs bounced back in a big way, and erupted for six goals in the second period, on their way to a 10-4 trouncing of the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon at SNHU Arena.
The Icemen got on the board early when Bobby MacIntyre scored his 8th goal of the season at 1:28 of the first period. Brendan Collier was on the left dot and found MacIntyre to the right of the goal, where the Icemen forward fired a quick one-timer past Monarchs goaltender, Branden Komm, to make it a 1-0 game.
The Monarchs answered back at 4:55 of the first period when Spencer Watson netted his 6th tally of the season to tie the game, 1-1. Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman left the puck on the right hashmarks where Watson found the puck and sent a wrister over the glove of the Icemen goaltender, Colton Phinney.
The Monarchs extended their lead with a goal from LaVallee-Smotherman at 18:26 of the first period to make it a 2-1 game. In the neutral zone, Watson hit LaVallee-Smotherman with a pass crossing over the blue line for a breakaway, where he made a forehand-to-backhand move on Phinney to score his 20th goal of the season.
The Monarchs took a two-goal lead when Francois Beauchemin netted a shorthanded goal just :31 seconds into the second period. Beauchemin carried the puck from the neutral zone on a breakaway and beat Phinney's glove for his 2nd goal of the season, to make the game 3-1.
The Icemen cut their deficit in half when MacIntyre scored his second goal of the game while on the power play at 3:04 of the second period. Collier found MacIntyre in the low slot for a one-timer that beat Komm top-shelf for his 9th goal of the season.
The Monarchs took their two-goal lead back when Keegan Iverson potted his 3rd goal of the season at 7:35 of the second period, to make the score, 4-2. After receiving a pass from Zac Lynch in the neutral zone, Iverson went on a breakaway where he deked three times and finally wrapped the puck around the left leg of Phinney.
The Monarchs added to their lead with a power-play goal from Justin Agosta at 9:44 of the second period, to make it a 5-2 game. Agosta took a pass from Colton Saucerman at the right point, slid down to the top of the right-wing circle and sent a wrister past Phinney's stick for his 1st goal of the season.
Alexx Privitera added to the Manchester cushion when he scored his 1st goal of the season at 16:19 of the second period. LaVallee-Smotherman took a shot from the right point and Privitera found the rebound on the right goal line for a top-shelf goal past Phinney to extend the Monarchs lead to 6-2.
The Monarchs continued to pour it on when Matt Schmalz scored his 12th goal of the season just :20 seconds after the Privitera tally. Sliding down to the right-wing circle, Eric Schurhamer found Schmalz crashing the net for a quick shot past the stick of Phinney, to make the score, 7-2.
The Monarchs made it an 8-2 game when Agosta scored his second goal of the night at 18:48 of the second period while on the power play. Schmalz hit Agosta with a pass where he took a shot from the middle of the blue line that was tipped by an Icemen defender over Phinney's right shoulder, for his 2nd goal of the season.
The Monarchs took a commanding 9-2 lead when Matt Marcinew scored his 8th goal of the season at 11:25 of the third period. Watson threw the puck to the front of the net where Marcinew picked it up and put a backhander up and over the stick of new Jacksonville goaltender, Austin Lotz.
The Monarchs made it a 10-2 game when Schmalz scored his second goal of the night at 12:12 of the third period. Beauchemin found Schmalz for a quick one-timer from the left circle that beat Lotz for his 13th tally of the season.
The Icemen made it a 10-3 game with a power-play goal from Dajon Mingo at 16:54 of the third period. Christopher Dienes found Mingo on the doorstep where he slid in a low goal past Komm for his 2nd goal of the season.
Tanner Eberle scored at 17:09 of the third period for the Icemen to close the score gap to 10-4. Eberle picked up the rebound from a Mingo shot, and sent a backhander low to Komm's left for his 13th goal of the season.
The Monarchs return to the ice when they visit the Wheeling Nailers on Jan. 27 (7:05 p.m.) at the WesBanco Arena.
NOTES:
Justin Agosta (70 pro points) and Alexx Privitera both scored their first goals of the season.
Branden Komm started his 5th game in a row, the most by a Monarchs goaltender this season.
Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman extended his goal streak to four games.
The Monarchs received points from 12 different skaters.
Keegan Iverson and Garrett Klotz were both assessed game misconducts at 17:47 of the second period.
