Monarchs Light up Royals, 6-2

READING, Pa. -The Manchester Monarchs completed the weekend sweep over the Reading Royals and have now won four games in a row after defeating the Reading Royals, 6-2, Saturday night at Santander Arena.

The Monarchs (19-9-1-1) continued where they left off the night before against the Royals (14-13-2-0), and outscored Reading, 11-4, over the weekend.

Manchester opened the scoring at 14:32 of the first period on the 1st goal of the season by Martin Nemcik. Mikkel Aagaard intercepted a breakout pass at the top of the left circle and collected the puck along the boards and sent a cross-ice pass to top of the right circle, where Nemcik one-timed a shot past the blocker of Royals goaltender, Mark Dekanich, to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 4:42 of the second period on the 7th goal of the season for Matt Marcinew. Colton Saucerman battled along the end wall and pushed the puck free to Marcinew along the goal line. Marcinew carried the puck to the bottom of the left circle, turned and snuck a shot through the arm of Dekanich and into the net to make it, 2-0, Monarchs.

Just over three minutes later, at 7:47 of the second period, Manchester added to the lead when Matt Schmalz scored his 7th goal of the season. Eric Schurhamer wristed a shot on net from the left point where the rebound bounced into the slot. Schmalz cut across the top of the crease and stuffed the puck past the left pad of Dekanich, which gave the Monarchs a 3-0 lead.

Manchester added on to their lead at 18:29 of the second period on the 15th goal of the season for Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. Smotherman skated into the offensive zone along the right wing where he sent a pass to Aagaard at the top of the circle. Aagaard sent a pass right back to Smotherman at the bottom of the right circle where he fired a one-timer past the glove of Dekanich for a 4-0 Manchester lead.

Reading got on the board at 6:39 of the third period on the 1st goal of the season for Frank Hora. Jimmy DeVito sent a pass up the boards to the left point for Nolan Zajac, who passed the puck across the blue line to Hora. Hora stepped up to the top of the right circle and sent a wrist shot through traffic and past the blocker of Monarchs goaltender, Branden Komm, to make it, 4-1, Monarchs.

Manchester answered back on the 5th goal of the season for Michael Doherty at 10:42 of the third period. Spencer Watson skated over the blue line on a 3-on-1 and carried the puck to the slot where he took a shot on net. The shot never got to Dekanich as is was blocked by a Royals defender, but Doherty found the puck in the crease and sent it into an open net to stretch the Monarchs lead to 5-1.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 14:51 of the third period on the second goal of the game and 8th goal of the season for Schmalz. Aagaard brought the puck into the offensive zone along the right wing and sent a cross ice pass to Schmalz at the bottom of the left circle. Schmalz kicked the puck from his skate to his stick and roofed the puck over the glove of Dekanich to make it, 6-1, Manchester.

Reading tallied the final goal of the game at 16:26 of the third period on the 6th goal of the season for DeVito. Manchester's Alexx Privitera skated into the right corner and worked his way below the goal line with the puck. As he attempted to clear it up the middle of the ice, DeVito stole the pass at the bottom of the right circle and one-timed it over the glove of Komm, to bring the Royals within four, 6-2.

The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, Dec. 27 (7 p.m.) when they travel to Glens Falls, N.Y. to take on the Adirondack Thunder.

Game Notes:

The Monarchs extend their ECHL-best road record to 13-4-1-1

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman extended his point streak to six games (6g, 2a)

Sam Kurker extended his point streak to six games (2g, 6a)

Martin Nemcik scored his first goal of the season and is now on a three-game point streak (1g, 3a)

Photo Credit: Brad Drey

