Monarchs Hammer Nailers, 5-2

News Release

Charles Williams makes 43 saves in return from AHL

WHEELING, W.V. - Spencer Watson's three-point night helped propel the Manchester Monarchs past the Wheeling Nailers, 5-2, Saturday night at the WesBanco Arena.

The Monarchs (25-14-3-1) took sole possession of first place in the North Division over the Nailers (24-17-4-0) with the win.

Manchester opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period when Watson scored his 7th goal of the season. After receiving a cross-ice neutral zone pass from Martin Nemcik, Watson skated in on a partial breakaway and fired a shot just under the glove of Nailers goaltender, Will King, to make the score, 1-0, Monarchs.

The Monarchs extended their lead when Watson scored his second goal of the night and 8th goal of the season at 16:01 of the first period. Watson received a pass from Alexx Privitera at the red line, skated to the top of the left circle and fired a shot past the blocker of King to make it a 2-0 Monarchs advantage.

The Nailers cut into the Monarchs lead just seven seconds later when Cody Wydo scored his 17th goal of the season at 16:08 of the first period. After winning a puck battle off the face-off, Reid Gardiner skated the puck to the right hash marks and made a cross-ice pass that clanged off the skates of Wydo and through the legs of Monarchs netminder, Charles Williams, to make the score, 2-1.

The Nailers tied things up at 16:17 of the first period when Sorkin scored his 7th goal of the season. Sorkin received a pass from Wydo at the left hash marks and as he was falling to the ice, fired a shot through the five-hole of Williams to tie the score, 2-2.

The Monarchs regained the lead at 7:34 of the second period when Jake Wood potted his 1st goal of the season. While in the slot, Wood was able to gain control of the puck after a Keegan Iverson tip, and fired a wrister over the right shoulder of King to put the Monarchs up, 3-2.

The Monarchs took a two-goal lead with a power-play goal from Michael Doherty, his 11th marker of the season, just :12 seconds into the third period. After receiving a pass from Zac Lynch, Iverson sent a cross-ice pass to Doherty who fired a wrister into the wide-open net to give the Monarchs a 4-2 lead.

The Monarchs ended the scoring at 7:54 of the third period with a goal from Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, his 21st tally of the season. David Kolomatis fired a shot off Watson that LaVallee-Smotherman corralled in the slot, where he fired a quick snap shot under the glove of King to make the final score, 5-2, Monarchs.

The Monarchs return to the ice Sunday afternoon (3:05 p.m.), for round two against the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

NOTES

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman extended his goal streak to five games

The :16 seconds between the Watson, Wydo and Sorkin goals is the fastest three goals have been scored in ECHL history

Jake Wood scored his 1st career ECHL goal

The Monarchs were held to 11 shots entering the third period

Spencer Watson has now recorded back-to-back three-point games

