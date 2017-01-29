Monarchs Game Day Capsule

Monarchs (26-10-3-4) at Reading Royals (14-22-4-0)

Sunday - 5 P.M. - Santander Arena Media Contact: Matt Johnson (mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com)

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Matt Leitner: 37 points (9g, 28a)

Quentin Shore: 35 points (15g, 20a)

Derek Arnold: 33 points (10g, 23a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 17-5-1, 2.85 GAA, 0.905 save %

Jonah Imoo: 6-2-2, 2.88 GAA, 0.911 save %

ROYALS POINTS LEADERS

Chris McCarthy: 37 points (16g, 21a)

Justin Crandall: 37 points (15g, 22a)

Robbie Czarnik: 33 points (13g, 20a)

ROYALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Mark Dekanich: 11-9-1, 2.92 GAA, 0.911 save %

Martin Ouellette: 8-5-0, 2.53 GAA, 0.914 save%

WHERE WE STAND

The Monarchs (59 pts.) conclude their four-game road trip ahead of the Reading Royals (51 pts.) by eight points atop the North Division, and continue to trail the Florida Everblades by one point for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

TOP FIVE Quentin Shore and Sam Brittain enter tonight's game in the top-five of rookie scoring and wins respectively. Shore's 35 points are good for 5th in the league for first-year players, while Brittain's 17 wins are tied for 3rd in the ECHL.

OUT OF THE BOX The Monarchs and Royals have kept out of the penalty box for the most part this season, as both teams rank in the lower third when it comes to taking the lonely stroll to the bin. Entering tonight, the Monarchs have averaged the seventh fewest penalty minute per game at 12.14, while the Royals are averaging 11.34, the second fewest in the league.

DOMINATION The Monarchs look to continue their dominating play against the Royals, as they roll into Reading with a 6-0-0-0 record against the home team this season. In their six previous meetings, the Monarchs have outscored the Royals, 25-12, including 15-7 inside Santander Arena.

HIGH OCTANE Tonight's game will feature two of the best offenses in the league. The Royals check-in with the fifth highest scoring offense, averaging 3.66 goals per game, while the Monarchs sit in second, scoring 3.95 goals per game.

