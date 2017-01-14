Monarchs Game Day Capsule
January 14, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
Adirondack Thunder (17-10-3-3) at Monarchs (22-10-1-2)
Saturday - 6 P.M. - SNHU Arena
Girl Scout Night
Media Contact: Matt Johnson ( mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com )
MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS
Daniel Doremus: 29 points (5g, 24a)
Quentin Shore: 28 points (12g, 16a)
Derek Arnold: 26 points (7g, 19a)
MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Sam Brittain: 16-5-1, 2.76 GAA, 0.907 save %
Jonah Imoo: 3-2-0, 2.98 GAA, 0.901 save %
THUNDER POINTS LEADERS
Peter MacArthur: 27 points (12g, 15a)
Mikkel Aagaard: 22 points (8g, 14a)
Alex Wall: 21 points (3g, 18a)
THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS
J.P. Anderson: 7-3-2, 2.72 GAA, 0.908 save %
Mason McDonald: 9-6-1, 2.76 GAA, 0.897 save %
WHERE WE STAND
The Monarchs (47 pts.) continue their three-game series with the Adirondack Thunder tonight, and now lead their North Division rivals by seven points after a thrilling 7-6 overtime win last night in Glens Falls, N.Y. The Brampton Beast maintained their position, however, and remain three points out of first in the North.
KRYPTONITE?
Manchester's special teams have been nothing short of stellar all season, leading the ECHL in penalty kill (91.0%) and owning the 5th ranked power play (20.8%). Adirondack may have found the recipe for success, however, as the Monarchs are only killing power plays at 75.0% and converting on 8% of their man-advantages in eight head-to-head matchups this season.
SEASON HIGHS
Last night's 7-6 overtime win set or tied multiple season-highs for the Monarchs. The seven goals the Monarchs scored tied the highest output of the season, while the six goals Adirondack scored set the high-water mark for an opponent. It's no surprise the 13 combined goals were the highest total of the season, and the two teams combined for seven goals in the second period alone, another high for the season. The game also featured goals from 13 different goal scorers.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Monarchs will put a seven-game winning streak on the line tonight when they return to SNHU Arena ice for the first time since New Year's Eve. At home, the team has posted the 2nd most goals in the ECHL (75) and wins (13), while the Monarchs hold a +20 goal differential, opposed to a +4 differential when they are on the road.
TAKE THE LEAD
The Monarchs continue to dominate games when leading after two periods with an 18-0-1-1 record, tied for the most wins in the league in that situation. The Thunder have not shown resilience when needing a comeback in the final frame, and are one of two teams in the ECHL without a regulation win when trailing entering the third period.
