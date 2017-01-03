Monarchs Game Day Capsule

Manchester Monarchs





Monarchs (20-8-1-1) at Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-4-1)

Tuesday - 7 P.M. - Amway Center

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Daniel Ciampini: 28 points (12g, 16a)

Quentin Shore: 26 points (10g, 16a)

Daniel Doremus: 24 points (4g, 20a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 14-4-1, 2.64 GAA, 0.907 save %

Jonah Imoo: 3-1-0, 2.76 GAA, 0.904 save %

SOLAR BEARS POINTS LEADERS

Eric Faille: 34 points (14g, 20a)

Denver Manderson: 34 points (10g, 24a)

Brett Findlay: 33 points (10g, 23a)

SOLAR BEARS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Kasimir Kaskisuo: 7-4-3, 3.16 GAA, 0.902 save %

Ryan Massa: 10-6-1, 3.18 GAA, 0.912 save %

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs (42 pts.) open 2017 on top of the North Division by one point over the Brampton Beast, and trails the Florida Everblades by only one point for the lead in the Eastern Conference with a pivotal three-game series with the Everblades beginning tomorrow night.

YOU CAN PUT IT ON THE BOARD

Tonight's matchup with the Solar Bears will mark the lone time these two teams will play in the regular season, and the offenses should be rolling on both sides. The Monarchs enter the game with the 3rd best offense in the ECHL, averaging 3.87 goals per game, while the Solar Bears check-in with the 5th best average, scoring 3.69 goals a contest.

HIT THE TARGET

The Solar Bears begin the day leading the ECHL in shots on goal, averaging 36.81 shots on frame for a shooting percentage of 10.01%. The Monarchs are 17th in the league with 31.43 shots per game, but are converting on 12.3% of their shots on target, 2nd best in the league.

WIN THE FIRST TWO

Tonight's game will feature two of the best teams in the ECHL when it comes to playing from in front. The Solar Bears are a perfect 11-0-0-0 when taking a lead into the third period, and the Monarchs have a 17-0-1-0 record when leading after two, the most wins in the league in that situation.

MAKE IT AN ADVANTAGE

Like most games in the ECHL, specials teams will be an important barometer of how the game will turn out. The Solar Bears, despite their high-flying offensive statistics, have struggled while on the man-advantage, converting on 17.5% (25-of-143) of their chances, but are worse at home, cashing-in on 15.6%. The Monarchs boast the 3rd ranked power-play unit in the ECHL at 22.1% (23-of-104).

Manchester continues to lead the ECHL with a 91.1% (102-of-112) success rate, while Orlando ranks 25th at 77.2%. The Solar Bears have not had much success at home when down a man, killing only 69.1% (38-of-55) of their chances, the worst in the league.

---Monarchs---

