Monarchs Game Day Capsule

Norfolk Admirals (6-19-4-0) at Monarchs (19-8-1-1)

Saturday - 6 P.M.

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Daniel Ciampini: 28 points (12g, 16a)

Quentin Shore: 25 points (9g, 16a)

Daniel Doremus: 23 points (4g, 19a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 13-4-1, 2.62 GAA, 0.906 save %

Jonah Imoo: 3-1-0, 2.76 GAA, 0.904 save %

ADMIRALS POINTS LEADERS

Brenden Walker: 18 points (7g, 11a)

T.J. Foster: 16 points (7g, 9a)

Multiple players tied with 14 points

ADMIRALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Steven Summerhays: 1-1-0, 3.54 GAA, 0.877 save %

Brandon Anderson: 2-1-0, 3.96 GAA, 0.874 save %

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs (39 pts.) enter their final game in 2016 on top of the North Division, one point ahead of the Brampton Beast. Manchester finds themselves trailing only the Florida Everblades in the Eastern Conference, as the team from Estero, Fla., leads the East with 43 points.

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

SNHU Arena ice has been kind to the Monarchs this season, as the team is tied for the most home wins in the league (12) entering tonight's game. The Monarchs are currently riding a six-game home winning streak, the longest active streak in the league, and 3rd longest in the ECHL this season.

WANT TO GO?

If the gloves hit the ice in tonight's game with the Admirals, the most likely combatants will be Tony Turgeon (MCH) and Gabriel Verpaelst (NOR). Turgeon leads the Monarchs with five fights this season, while Verpaelst leads the way for Norfolk with eight bouts. Turgeon has accounted for 31.25% of the Monarchs fights this season while Verpaelst has been part of 40% of the fisticuffs for the Admirals.

TOTAL DOMINATION

The Monarchs have had the Admirals number this season, going 3-0-0-0 in head-to-head matchups. In the last two years, however, the Monarchs have posted a 9-1-1-1 record against their Eastern Conference foes, and have not lost a home game in regulation, recording a 5-0-1-1 record.

PADDING THE STATS

The Admirals have contributed to the Monarchs leading the North Division, as seven different Monarchs are averaging at least one point a game against Norfolk this season. Quentin Shore has led the way against Norfolk, and has scored six points on three goals and three assists in just three games against the Admirals, equaling 24% of his total points this season.

THERE SHOULD BE GOALS

Tonight's game with the Admirals should have the goal lights active, as the Monarchs have netted the most home goals in the league (71), and have the 3rd largest scoring differential at home in the league at +19 (71-52). Norfolk enters tonight with the 3rd worst goal differential on the road in the ECHL at -26, being outscored 33-59.

SHUT THEM DOWN

The special teams battle will favor the Monarchs tonight, especially when it comes to the Norfolk power play. The Admirals enter tonight's game with worst power play in the league, converting on only 7.4% of their chances (7-for-94). The Monarchs possess the ECHL's top-rated penalty kill at 90.9% and have been even better at home, killing 91.4% (64-for-70) of chances.

