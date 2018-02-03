Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 2nd

News Release

The Monarchs are perfect this season when playing the Beast, winning all three matchups they've played this season. Charles Williams has recorded all three victories in net, posting a 2.93 GAA and a .913 save percentage against the Beast. Brampton is the only team in the North Division that has yet to secure a win against the Monarchs this season.

Manchester has scored a power-play goal in eight straight games, going 9-for-39 on the man advantage over that stretch. Opponents are averaging 20 penalty minutes a game against the Monarchs in the past eight games and are giving Manchester an average of 4.88 power plays per game. Before these eight games, opponents were averaging 14.92 penalty minutes per game against the Monarchs this season.

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman is on yet another tear this season, scoring in six of his last seven games, including goals in his last five home games. Smotherman has added six assists for 12 points in those seven games and has gone from a +4 rating on the season to a +8 during that stretch. He currently sits 10th in the league with 43 points and ranks 6th in the league with 22 goals on the campaign.

STATS - MONARCHS (26-15-3-1) vs Brampton Beast (17-19-4-3) Friday, February 2, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 43 points (22g, 21a) Zac Lynch: 37 points (19g, 18a) Colton Saucerman: 32 points (3g, 29a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS Charles Williams: 15-7-3-0, 2.60 GAA, 0.918 save % Branden Komm: 7-7-2-0, 3.03 GAA, 0.902 save %

BEAST POINTS LEADERS Brandon Marino: 39 points (11g, 28a) Chris Leveille: 37 points (13g, 24a) Brandon MacLean: 23 points (10g, 13a)

BEAST GOALTENDING LEADERS Andrew D'Agostini: 6-8-1-2, 3.48 GAA, 0.890 save % Carmine Guerriiero: 0-0-0-1, 1.13 GAA, 0.953 save %

