Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 18

February 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MONARCHS (31-16-3-1) AT Atlanta Gladiators (26-25-1-2)

Sunday, February 18, 2018 - 2:05 p.m. - Infinite Energy Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 55 points (29g, 26a)

Zac Lynch: 43 points (21g, 22a)

Joel Lowry: 36 points (16g, 20a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 17-8-3-0, 2.54 GAA, 0.920 save %

Matt O'Connor: 2-8-1-1, 4.32 GAA, 0.876 save %

GLADIATORS POINTS LEADERS

Lindsay Sparks: 48 points (12g, 36a)

Phil Lane: 43 points (26g, 17a)

Ben Danford: 34 points (10g, 24a)

GLADIATORS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Dan Vladar: 14-14-1-0, 2.98 GAA, 0.909 save %

Sean Bonar: 10-4-0-1, 2.26 GAA, 0.930 save %

PLAYING THE SOUTH DIVISION

The Monarchs have found success this season playing against the South Division, posting a record of 11-5-1-0 through 17 games. The 11 victories account for a third of the wins the North Division has against the South Division this year (33-15-4-0). After this weekend, the only remaining South Division game the Monarchs play will be against the Norfolk Admirals, who are 4-14-1-0 against the North Division this season.

WE ONLY NEED 40 MINUTES

Manchester continues to be one of the best teams in the league when they have a lead through two periods. With a record of 22-0-2-1, the Monarchs are one out of six teams that have yet to lose in regulation when leading after two periods and only the Fort Wayne Komets (25) and Toledo Walleye (25) have more wins than the Monarchs when taking the lead into the third period.

LANDING THE FIRST PUNCH

The Gladiators are 9-15-1-1 this season when allowing the first goal of the game, compared to 17-10-0-1 when being the first team to light the lamp. Manchester dominates when scoring first, with a record of 20-6-3-1, but have also managed to battle back in games, posting a record of 11-10-0-0 when allowing the first goal this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.