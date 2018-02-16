Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 16

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MONARCHS (30-16-3-1) AT Atlanta Gladiators (26-24-1-2)

Friday, February 16, 2018 - 7:35 p.m. - Infinite Energy Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 53 points (27g, 26a)

Zac Lynch: 41 points (20g, 21a)

Colton Saucerman: 33 points (3g, 30a)

Joel Lowry: 33 points (15g, 18a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 16-8-3-0, 2.56 GAA, 0.920 save %

Matt O'Connor: 2-8-1-1, 4.32 GAA, 0.876 save %

GLADIATORS POINTS LEADERS

Lindsay Sparks: 47 points (11g, 36a)

Phil Lane: 42 points (26g, 16a)

Ben Danford: 34 points (10g, 24a)

GLADIATORS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Dan Vladar: 14-13-1-0, 2.91 GAA, 0.911 save %

Sean Bonar: 10-4-0-1, 2.26 GAA, 0.930 save %

THE OFFENSE JUST KEEPS COMING

With a seven-goal game last night, the Monarchs have scored five or more goals in six of their last nine games, scoring 45 goals during that stretch for an average of five goals per game. On the road, Manchester is the highest scoring team with 113 goals in opposing barns this season, 13 more than the Florida Everblades (100), who have scored the second most goals on the road this season.

COOLING OFF

After scoring on the power play eight games in a row from Jan. 13 to Jan. 31, the Monarchs have scored just one power-play goal in their last five games, going 1-for-16. Manchester's power play ranks 12th in the league, scoring at 17.9% on the season. Meanwhile, Atlanta hasn't scored a power-play goal in six games, going 0-for-13 during that stretch. The Gladiators rank 24th on the power play this season at 14%.

NO LEAD IS SAFE

The Gladiators have struggled to hold a lead this season, losing a league-high nine games when leading after the first period (13-7-1-1). Atlanta has also lost four games when leading through two periods of play (16-3-0-1). Manchester has been solid this season in both those instances, going 16-4-2-0 when leading after the first and 21-0-2-1 when leading through two periods.

