Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 15

MONARCHS (29-16-3-1) AT GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS (20-25-3-1)

Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 52 points (26g, 26a)

Zac Lynch: 39 points (20g, 19a)

Colton Saucerman: 33 points (3g, 30a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 16-8-3-0, 2.56 GAA, 0.920 save %

Matt O'Connor: 1-8-1-1, 4.54 GAA, 0.870 save %

SWAMP RABBITS POINTS LEADERS

Caleb Herbert: 47 points (20g, 27a)

Branden Troock: 37 points (16g, 21a)

Evan Jasper: 36 points (15g, 21a)

SWAMP RABBITS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Ty Rimmer: 12-14-0-1, 3.74 GAA, 0.905 save %

Greg Dodds: 1-1-0-0, 3.09 GAA, 0.932 save %

TRENDING IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS

In their last ten games the Monarchs have posted a 7-3-0-0 record, while the Swamp Rabbits are 2-7-1-0. Since the turn of the new year, Greenville has a record of 4-12-1-0, collecting nine out of a possible 34 points. Greenville is currently fifth in the South Division, outside of the playoff picture, while Manchester continues to hold the top spot in the North Division.

OPEN THE FLOODGATES

The Swamp Rabbits have allowed 50 goals in their last 12 games, averaging 4.17 goals against during that stretch. They now rank 26th in the league with a 3.88 goals against average on the season. This bodes well for a Monarchs team that ranks 2nd in the league, scoring 3.78 goals per game and notching 38 goals in their last eight games.

BACK TO THE ROAD

Manchester heads back on the road after a five-game homestand, going 4-1-0-0 at SNHU Arena. The Monarchs have had their fair share of success on the road this season, posting a 15-8-2-1 road record. The 15 road wins are tied for third most in the league this season, trialing the Florida Everblades (18) and the Atlanta Gladiators (16). Manchester has scored a league-high 106 goals on the road, while Greenville has allowed a league-high 110 goals at home.

SPECIAL TEAMS MATCHUP

Manchester should have success on the man advantage against a Greenville team that ranks last in the league on the penalty kill, killing off just 77.3% of their penalties. The Monarchs power play has dominated on the road this season, scoring on 22.2% of their chances. Overall, the Monarchs power play ranks 10th in the league, scoring on 18.3% of their power plays.

