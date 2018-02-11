Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 11

MONARCHS (28-16-3-1) vs South Carolina Stingrays (31-11-4-1)

Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 3 p.m. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 52 points (26g, 26a)

Zac Lynch: 38 points (20g, 18a)

Colton Saucerman: 33 points (3g, 30a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 16-8-3-0, 2.56 GAA, 0.920 save %

Branden Komm: 7-7-2-0, 3.03 GAA, 0.902 save %

STINGRAYS POINTS LEADERS

Joe Devin: 38 points (13g, 25a)

Steven Whitney: 35 points (15g, 20a)

Kelly Zajac: 35 points (14g, 21a)

STINGRAYS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Parker Milner: 16-4-2-0, 2.03 GAA, 0.924 save %

Jeff Jakaitis: 13-5-1-0, 2.20 GAA, 0.915 save %

BAD BLOOD

The Monarchs and Stingrays continued their on-ice feud last night and combined for 41 penalty minutes. The time spent in the box is a departure from the norm, as the two teams have combined for an average of 26.34 minutes in the bin each game this season. In last year's seven-game Eastern Conference Finals, the teams played more to the mean, and averaged 22.86 minutes of penalties.

TOUGH LUCK LOSS

Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, posted his best game since recording his first career shutout Dec. 9, but fell, 1-0, despite a 1.02 GAA and a 0.966 save percentage. In his previous 13 games, the former Hobey Baker finalist was in a bit of a slump and posted a 3.50 GAA and a 0.895 save percentage with a 6-5-2-0 record.

GET IT TO THE NET

The Monarchs enter today's game sixth in the ECHL with 34.65 shots on goal per game this season. The problem is the Stingrays allow the fewest shots on goal in the league at 26.91. Last night, South Carolina put the clamps on Manchester and allowed only 22 shots on Parker Milner, without allowing double-digit shots in any period.

