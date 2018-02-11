Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 11
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MONARCHS (28-16-3-1) vs South Carolina Stingrays (31-11-4-1)
Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 3 p.m. - SNHU Arena
MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS
Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 52 points (26g, 26a)
Zac Lynch: 38 points (20g, 18a)
Colton Saucerman: 33 points (3g, 30a)
MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Charles Williams: 16-8-3-0, 2.56 GAA, 0.920 save %
Branden Komm: 7-7-2-0, 3.03 GAA, 0.902 save %
STINGRAYS POINTS LEADERS
Joe Devin: 38 points (13g, 25a)
Steven Whitney: 35 points (15g, 20a)
Kelly Zajac: 35 points (14g, 21a)
STINGRAYS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Parker Milner: 16-4-2-0, 2.03 GAA, 0.924 save %
Jeff Jakaitis: 13-5-1-0, 2.20 GAA, 0.915 save %
BAD BLOOD
The Monarchs and Stingrays continued their on-ice feud last night and combined for 41 penalty minutes. The time spent in the box is a departure from the norm, as the two teams have combined for an average of 26.34 minutes in the bin each game this season. In last year's seven-game Eastern Conference Finals, the teams played more to the mean, and averaged 22.86 minutes of penalties.
TOUGH LUCK LOSS
Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, posted his best game since recording his first career shutout Dec. 9, but fell, 1-0, despite a 1.02 GAA and a 0.966 save percentage. In his previous 13 games, the former Hobey Baker finalist was in a bit of a slump and posted a 3.50 GAA and a 0.895 save percentage with a 6-5-2-0 record.
GET IT TO THE NET
The Monarchs enter today's game sixth in the ECHL with 34.65 shots on goal per game this season. The problem is the Stingrays allow the fewest shots on goal in the league at 26.91. Last night, South Carolina put the clamps on Manchester and allowed only 22 shots on Parker Milner, without allowing double-digit shots in any period.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2018
- John Muse Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Fall in Weekend Finale, 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Fall Short in Comeback Bid against Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Weekend with First-Ever Trip to Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Solve Solar Bears Spell - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: Admirals Host Rare Sunday Afternoon Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 11 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers at Solar Bears Game Day Snap Shot, February 11 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers - Orlando Solar Bears
- 'Blades Pretty in Pink with 4-1 Win over Allen - Florida Everblades
- Stevenson Scores Twice in OT Loss at Cincinnati - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.