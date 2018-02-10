Monarchs Game Day Capsule, February 10

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MONARCHS (28-15-3-1) vs South Carolina Stingrays (30-11-4-1)

Saturday, February 10, 2018 - 6:00 p.m. - SNHU Arena

Pink in the Rink

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 52 points (26g, 26a)

Zac Lynch: 38 points (20g, 18a)

Colton Saucerman: 33 points (3g, 30a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 16-7-3-0, 2.62 GAA, 0.918 save %

Branden Komm: 7-7-2-0, 3.03 GAA, 0.902 save %

STINGRAYS POINTS LEADERS

Joe Devin: 38 points (13g, 25a)

Kelly Zajac: 35 points (14g, 21a)

Steven Whitney: 34 points (15g, 19a)

STINGRAYS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Jeff Jakaitis: 13-5-1-0, 2.20 GAA, 0.915 save %

Parker Milner: 15-4-2-0, 2.13 GAA, 0.921 save %

BATTLE OF THE BEST

The Monarchs and Stingrays enter the weekend as two of the three teams in the Eastern Conference with a winning percentage above .600. Manchester sits third in the conference with 60 points and a .638 winning percentage, while the Stingrays are second in the conference with 65 points and a .707 winning percentage. Both teams trail the Florida Everblades with 71 points and a .755 winning percentage for first place in the East.

THE GOALS CONTINUE

Manchester has scored 36 goals in their last six games for an average of six goals per game. In their last four games at SNHU Arena, the Monarchs have scored 29 of those goals, averaging 7.25 goals per game at home since Jan. 21. The Monarchs now rank 2nd in the league in goals for per game with 3.89.

OUR STRENGTH VS YOURS

With the Monarchs scoring 183 goals this season, 2nd best in the league, they will face a tough test against the best defense in the league. South Carolina has allowed a league low 2.30 goals against per game, allowing only 106 goals this season. Stingrays goaltenders, Parker Milner (2.13) and Jeff Jakaitis (2.20) rank third and fifth respectively in the league in goals against average. The Stingrays have allowed more than three goals just once in their last 13 games.

SUCCESS WITHOUT SCORING

The Stingrays have found success this season without being one of the top scoring teams in the league. In fact, South Carolina ranks 14th in the league with 3.13 goals for per game, while their highest scorer, Joe Devin, ranks 39th overall with 38 points (13g, 25a) on the season.

