Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 30

News Release

MONARCHS (19-10-1-1) at Worcester Railers (12-11-2-2)

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 7:05 p.m. - DCU Center

Media Contact: Matt Johnson ( mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com )

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Joel Lowry: 31 points (14g, 17a)

Matt Leitner: 28 points (6g, 22a)

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 26 points (15g, 11a)

Sam Kurker: 26 points (10g, 16a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 12-5-1-0, 2.35 GAA, 0.925 save %

Branden Komm: 3-4-2-0, 2.70 GAA, 0.905 save %

RAILERS POINTS LEADERS

Chris Langkow: 24 points (9g, 15a)

Patrick McNally: 22 points (11g, 11a)

Barry Almeida: 18 points (7g, 11a)

RAILERS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Eamon McAdam: 7-6-2-2, 2.86 GAA, 0.913 save %

Mitch Gillam: 5-5-0-0, 2.53 GAA, 0.903 save %

A LOOK AT THE RIVALRY

The Monarchs and Railers face-off tonight for the eighth time this season, with Manchester looking to even the season series at four games apiece. Worcester is the only team in the league that has defeated the Monarchs more than twice this season, and the Railers have managed to limit Manchester to 2.71 goals per game. Worcester has been kryptonite for the Monarchs so far, and has allowed only five goals in their four victories.

GET THE FIRST ONE OUT OF THE WAY

When scoring the first goal this season, Worcester boasts a 9-2-1-2 record. However, when the opponent scores first, Worcester's record is 3-9-1-0, with two of those come-from-behind victories coming against Manchester. The Monarchs have scored first 19 times this season and are 12-5-1-1 during those games.

GOAL DIFFERENTIAL

The Monarchs not only lead the Railers by 12 points in the standings, but completely dominate their closest rival when it comes to putting the puck in the net. Through their 27 games, the Railers have scored 71 goals, while the Monarchs have posted 120. What is even more staggering, the Monarchs have lit the lamp 87 times on the road alone, 19 more than the Kansas City Mavericks who are second in road goals.

IS THIS THE AHL OR ECHL?

After the assignments of Francois Beauchemin and Matt Buckles from the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Monarchs now have 16 players on their current roster who have logged a combined 983 AHL games. Of the six players who have not registered an AHL game to this point, four are rookies, although both Charles Williams and Branden Komm have dressed as the back-up for AHL games.

-Monarchs-

#TogetherWeCan

Matthew Johnson

Vice President of Brand and Marketing

MANCHESTER MONARCHS

o 603.626.7825 ext.6105

66 Hanover Street Suite 201 | Manchester, NH 03101

