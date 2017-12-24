Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 23

December 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
MONARCHS (18-9-1-1) at READING ROYALS (14-12-2-0)
Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. - Santander Arena
Media Contact: Matt Johnson
MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS
Matt Leitner: 27 points (6g, 21a)
Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman: 25 points (14g, 11a)
Zac Lynch: 25 points (14g, 11a)
MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Charles Williams: 12-4-1-0, 2.31 GAA, 0.927 save %
Branden Komm: 2-4-2-0, 2.79 GAA, 0.901 save %
ROYALS POINTS LEADERS
Matt Willows: 24 points (9g, 15a)
Alex Krushelnyski: 22 points (10g, 12a)
Mark Naclerio: 22 points (10g, 12a)
ROYALS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Mark Dekanich: 8-8-1-0, 2.91 GAA, 0.913 save %
Tyler Parks: 0-1-0-0, 9.00 GAA, 0.769 save %
DON'T BRING ME DOWN
After last night's victory over the Reading Royals, the Monarchs have improved to 6-1-0-0 when their opponent scores first on the road. Manchester has come from behind in their last two games to defeat the Royals and the Adirondack Thunder. The Monarchs have allowed the first goal 12 times this season and have posted a 7-5-0-0 record through those games.
WILL THE STREAKS CONTINUE?
Reading enters the night on a season long four-game losing streak, including three losses at home by a nine-goal margin, having been outscored 16-7 during the four-game stretch. Manchester has won their past three games, averaging 5.67 goals per game, bringing their season average to the league's second best, 3.90 goals per game.
WE OWN THE ROAD
Manchester continues to dominate teams on the road this season, posting a 12-4-1-1 record in opposing barns. Their 12 victories on the road are the most in the ECHL, with the Florida Everblades (10-0-1-1), South Carolina Stingrays (10-4-0-1) and Kansas City Mavericks (10-7-0-0) all tied for second with their 10 victories. The Monarchs have scored 80 of their 113 goals on the road this year, averaging 4.44 goals per game.
