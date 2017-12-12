Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 10

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
Monarchs Game Day Capsule
Norfolk Admirals (7-15-1-0) at MONARCHS (14-7-1-1)
Sunday, December 10, 2017 - 3 p.m. - SNHU Arena
Media Contact: Matt Johnson ( mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com )
MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS
Joel Lowry: 23 points (10g, 13a)
Zac Lynch: 19 points (11g, 8a)
Tony Cameranesi: 19 points (5g, 14a)
Colton Saucerman: 19 points (3g, 16a)
MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Charles Williams: 10-3-1-0, 1.98 GAA, 0.936 save %
Branden Komm: 0-3-2-0, 2.96 GAA, 0.891 save %
ADMIRALS POINTS LEADERS
Brodie Dupont: 21 points (7g, 14a)
Grant Besse: 19 points (9g, 10a)
Thomas Frazee: 19 points (6g, 13a)
ADMIRALS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Ty Reichenbach: 3-6-0-0, 3.84 GAA, 0.896 save %
Jamie Murray: 3-5-1-0, 4.19 GAA, 0.889 save %
INSTANT IMPACT
Newcomers to the Monarchs lineup have quickly made their presence felt in Manchester. Mikkel Aagaard, Matt Buckles and Alexx Privitera have combined for a +9 rating through two games this weekend. Buckles scored a goal and an assist in his Monarchs debut Friday night, while Aagaard added a goal himself in the Monarchs 5-2 victory over Norfolk.
LET IT RIDE
Manchester enters Sunday riding their longest winning streak of the season at six games, tied with the Colorado Eagles for the longest active winning streak in the league. During those six games, the Monarchs have outscored opponents, 27-9, while averaging 4.5 goals per game. Above all, the Monarchs penalty kill has shined, killing 20-of-22 penalties over the last six games.
GOOD LUCK SCORING
Charles Williams finds himself atop the league rankings in goals against average (1.98) and save percentage (.936) after recording the first shutout of his career Saturday night in a 5-0 victory over the Reading Royals. With the victory, Williams extended his winning streak to five games and has not allowed a goal in his last 94:55 of playing time.
HOT HAND
Joel Lowry has been on fire as of late for the Monarchs. He's posted seven points over the last five games, including scoring a goal in four different games. Lowry's 10 goals trails only Zac Lynch (11) for the team lead, while Lowry continues to lead the team in points with 23.
-Monarchs-
#TogetherWeCan
Matthew Johnson
Vice President of Brand and Marketing
MANCHESTER MONARCHS
o 603.626.7825 ext.6105
66 Hanover Street Suite 201 | Manchester, NH 03101
Friday, Dec. 8 vs Norfolk - 7 p.m. - Tickets
Saturday, Dec. 9 vs Reading - 6 p.m. - Holiday Game - Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 10 vs Norfolk - 3 p.m. - Tickets
#TogetherWeCan
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2017
- Tulsa Tops Cincinnati to Finish 14-Game Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Fort Wayne Komets - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day: Three-In-Three Concludes in Manchester - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 10 - Manchester Monarchs
- Valiant Rush Effort Falls Short - Rapid City Rush
- Game Recap - Eagles Celebrate Teddy Bear Toss with 7-4 Victory Over - Colorado Eagles
- Piccinich, Skapski Help Solar Bears Salvage Point against Wings - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Explode for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-1 Romp over Wichita - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Take Close One, 3-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- MacLean Powers Beast to Comeback Win over Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- GAME RECAP: Vladar Leads Way with 50 Saves in Atlanta's 4-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot. - Wheeling Nailers
- Cuddemi Tricks Wings in 7-3 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Colorado Takes Goaltenders' Duel in 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Allen Sweeps Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Top Oilers in Rubber Match - Tulsa Oilers
- Dzierkals Launches Solar Bears Past Stingrays in 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Recap: Wings Fall Victim to Opportunistic Thunder Offense - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pohlkamp Scores Late Game Winner as Mallards Outlast Mavs - Quad City Mallards
- Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT - Norfolk Admirals
- The Nailers Strike Back, Winning 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Spoils Nesbitt's 800th Pro Game with 4-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fuel Rally Falls Short in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Outlast Beast 4-3 in Nine-Round Shootout - Brampton Beast
- Royals Tie in Third But Fall in OT, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Topple Railers, 3-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen - Wichita Thunder
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Oilers Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays. - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot, December 2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Osipov Returns to Chicago - Quad City Mallards
- Goaltender Jake Hildebrand turned away 46 shots on Friday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fists Fly in Heated Affair Between Wings and Mavericks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Power Play Erupts in Colorado's 7-3 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush Special Teams Not Enough - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones - Brampton Beast
- Florida Uses Strong Third to Knock off Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Railers End Four Game Road Trip with 2-1 Overtime Loss in Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- MacAulay's Four Points Guide'Blades to 5-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1 - Quad City Mallards
- Reading Rallies in Third Period for 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory - Reading Royals