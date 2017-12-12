Monarchs Game Day Capsule, December 10

News Release

Monarchs Game Day Capsule

Norfolk Admirals (7-15-1-0) at MONARCHS (14-7-1-1)

Sunday, December 10, 2017 - 3 p.m. - SNHU Arena

Media Contact: Matt Johnson ( mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com )

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Joel Lowry: 23 points (10g, 13a)

Zac Lynch: 19 points (11g, 8a)

Tony Cameranesi: 19 points (5g, 14a)

Colton Saucerman: 19 points (3g, 16a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 10-3-1-0, 1.98 GAA, 0.936 save %

Branden Komm: 0-3-2-0, 2.96 GAA, 0.891 save %

ADMIRALS POINTS LEADERS

Brodie Dupont: 21 points (7g, 14a)

Grant Besse: 19 points (9g, 10a)

Thomas Frazee: 19 points (6g, 13a)

ADMIRALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Ty Reichenbach: 3-6-0-0, 3.84 GAA, 0.896 save %

Jamie Murray: 3-5-1-0, 4.19 GAA, 0.889 save %

INSTANT IMPACT

Newcomers to the Monarchs lineup have quickly made their presence felt in Manchester. Mikkel Aagaard, Matt Buckles and Alexx Privitera have combined for a +9 rating through two games this weekend. Buckles scored a goal and an assist in his Monarchs debut Friday night, while Aagaard added a goal himself in the Monarchs 5-2 victory over Norfolk.

LET IT RIDE

Manchester enters Sunday riding their longest winning streak of the season at six games, tied with the Colorado Eagles for the longest active winning streak in the league. During those six games, the Monarchs have outscored opponents, 27-9, while averaging 4.5 goals per game. Above all, the Monarchs penalty kill has shined, killing 20-of-22 penalties over the last six games.

GOOD LUCK SCORING

Charles Williams finds himself atop the league rankings in goals against average (1.98) and save percentage (.936) after recording the first shutout of his career Saturday night in a 5-0 victory over the Reading Royals. With the victory, Williams extended his winning streak to five games and has not allowed a goal in his last 94:55 of playing time.

HOT HAND

Joel Lowry has been on fire as of late for the Monarchs. He's posted seven points over the last five games, including scoring a goal in four different games. Lowry's 10 goals trails only Zac Lynch (11) for the team lead, while Lowry continues to lead the team in points with 23.

