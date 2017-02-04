Monarchs Game Day Capsule 2.4

South Carolina Stingrays (24-17-2-1) at Monarchs (27-11-4-4)

Saturday - 6 P.M. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Quentin Shore: 37 points (15g, 22a)

Matt Leitner: 37 points (9g, 28a)

Daniel Doremus: 36 points (7g, 29a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 17-6-2, 2.96 GAA, 0.903 save %

Jonah Imoo: 7-2-2, 2.84 GAA, 0.914 save %

STINGRAYS POINTS LEADERS

Kelly Zajac: 42 points (10g, 32a)

Rob Flick: 39 points (20g, 19a)

Steven McParland: 31 points (12g, 19a)

STINGRAYS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Adam Carlson: 6-7-1, 2.64 GAA, 0.909 save%

Steven Summerhays: 2-3-0, 3.36 GAA, 0.893 save %

WHERE WE STAND

The Monarchs (62 pts.) finish their three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays (51 pts.) atop the North Division by five points over the Reading Royals and two points behind the Eastern Conference leading Florida Everblades.

ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY

The Monarchs are riding a 13-game home point streak entering tonight, going 11-0-2-0 in that stretch. If the Monarchs win tonight, the team would tie a franchise record held by the 2004-05 and 2006-07 teams who both took points in 14-consecutive games at home.

ROOKIE MIXER

Tonight's game will feature two of the top rookies in the ECHL in Quentin Shore and Steven McParland. Shore sits in fifth among first-year skaters in the league with his 37 points, while McParland is 15th with 31 points. The pair sits 3rd and 4th in shots for rookies, with McParland registering 137 shots and Shore tallying 129 pucks on net.

HOME/ROAD SPLITS

The Monarchs enter tonight leading the ECHL with 102 goals at home, 14 more than the Allen Americans who sit in second, and lead the league with a +32 goal-differential on home ice. The Stingrays will need to produce more offense if they are looking to take two in a row at SNHU Arena, as they are fifth from the bottom of the league with 60 goals scored on the road.

KEEP SHOOTING

The Monarchs lead the ECHL with 74 second period goals, so it's no surprise the team's shooting percentage in the middle frame is the best of the game. The Monarchs shooting percentage in the first period is 10.21% (48-for-470) and 11.50% (53-for-461) in the third period. In the high-scoring second stanza, the Monarchs are converting on 15.01% (74-for-493) of their shots.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?

Last night's overtime loss to the Stingrays was something the SNHU Arena crowd hadn't seen all season, as the team lost its first game when leading after two periods. The Monarchs now boast a 16-0-1-0 record when taking a lead into the third period at home.

