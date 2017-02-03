Monarchs Game Day Capsule 2.3

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





South Carolina Stingrays (23-17-2-1) at Monarchs (27-11-3-4)

Friday - 7 P.M. - SNHU Arena

Media Contact: Matt Johnson ( mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com )

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Quentin Shore: 37 points (15g, 22a)

Matt Leitner: 37 points (9g, 28a)

Daniel Doremus: 36 points (7g, 29a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 17-6-1, 2.91 GAA, 0.902 save %

Jonah Imoo: 7-2-2, 2.84 GAA, 0.914 save %

STINGRAYS POINTS LEADERS

Kelly Zajac: 42 points (10g, 32a)

Rob Flick: 36 points (19g, 17a)

Steven McParland: 31 points (12g, 19a)

STINGRAYS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Adam Carlson: 5-7-1, 2.70 GAA, 0.906 save%

WHERE WE STAND

The Monarchs (61 pts.) continue their three-game set with the South Carolina Stingrays (49 pts.) atop the North Division by six points over the Reading Royals and one point behind the Eastern Conference leading Florida Everblades.

HOME COOKING

The Monarchs currently hold the longest home point streak in the ECHL this season at 12 games. Manchester hasn't lost a home game in regulation since falling to the Florida Everblades 4-1 on Nov. 25. After the Monarchs, the current streak in the league is shared by the Utah Grizzlies, Kalamazoo Wing and Colorado Eagles, who all sit at four games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Monarchs power play enters tonight tops in the ECHL at 23.5%, with 36 power-play goals on the season on 153 attempts. The penalty kill sits in second, 0.2% behind the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at 87.3% (145-for-166).

BETWEEN THE PIPES

South Carolina's goaltender, Parker Milner, ranks 4th in the league in goals against average, posting a 2.53GAA through 29 games this season. Milner is 17-10-1 on the season, with a .907 save percentage and one shutout.

BREAKING THE WALL

The Monarchs offense enters tonight's game tied for the most goals scored in the ECHL with 178, and look to crack the Stingrays stingy defense for a second-straight game. South Carolina enters the game allowing only 27.40 shots and 2.77 goals per game, both the lowest in the ECHL. Wednesday night, the Monarchs put up 34 shots on goal and the Stingrays allowed five goals on the road for only the third time all season.

MONSTERS OF THE MIDDLE FRAME

The Monarchs have outscored opponents by 25 goals in the second period this season (72-47). The 72 goals more than doubles the 35 goals scored by the Stingrays in the second period this season. South Carolina has surrendered 46 second period goals this year, with a -11 differential in the second period.

