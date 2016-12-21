Monarchs Game Day Capsule 12.21

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





Monarchs (17-8-1-1) At Reading Royals (14-10-1-1)

Wednesday - 7 P.M. - Santander Arena Media Contact: Matt Johnson (mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com)

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Daniel Ciampini: 24 points (8g, 16a)

Daniel Doremus: 23 points (4g, 19a)

Quentin Shore: 22 points (9g, 13a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 12-4-1, 2.54 GAA, 0.909 save %

Jonah Imoo: 2-1-0, 3.02 GAA, 0.889 save %

ROYALS POINTS LEADERS

Chris McCarthy: 24 points (11g, 13a)

Olivier Labelle: 22 points (11g, 11a)

Ryan Penny: 17 points (6g, 11a)

ROYALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Mark Dekanich: 10-8-1, 2.88 GAA, 0.910 save %

Martin Ouellette: 4-2-0, 3.30 GAA, 0.881 save %

WHERE WE STAND Despite their loss last night, the Monarchs (36 pts.) remain in the driver's seat in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Orlando Solar Bears and Florida Everblades. With the postponed game between the Royals and Thunder last night, Manchester continues to hold a three-point advantage over Adirondack and are six points clear of Reading in the North Division.

GOOD TO SEE YOU!

The Monarchs and Royals meet for their 6th game on the season and the Monarchs couldn't be happier, having taken all five previous matchups with their North Division rivals. In the two games the teams have played at Santander Arena, the Monarchs have outscored the Royals, 11-5. Overall, the Monarchs have outscored the Royals, 21-10, holding Reading to one goal on three occasions.

PROTECT THE HOUSE

If Sam Brittain makes the start tonight, it would mark his 5th nod against the Royals on the season. It's no surprise Brittain has posted a 4-0-0 record against the Royals this season, but he has posted a 2.23 GAA and a 0.922 save percentage, both lower than the 2.54 GAA and 0.909 save percentage he is averaging on the season.

If Brittain (1040 mins.) is opposed by Mark Dekanich (1168 mins.) in net, tonight's game will feature the 5th and 2nd most used goalies in the ECHL respectively,

SPREADING THE WEALTH

In the season series, the Monarchs have seen 14 players score at least one goal against the Royals, with 19 players recording at least one assist. Quentin Shore leads all active Monarchs with six points against the Royals on two goals and four assists.

EXPLOIT THE WEAKNESS

The Monarchs bring the ECHL's 3rd ranked power play into Reading, as Manchester has converted on 23.2% of their overall man-advantages. Reading will look to stay out of the box, something they have been able to do (4th fewest PIMs in the league), as their overall penalty killing is 3rd from the bottom in the league (76.9%) and are a little worse at home, killing only 70% of their opportunities.

SCORE AND HOLD ON

The Monarchs continue to lead the ECHL in second period goals with 48, nine more than Florida and Toledo, which has propelled them to a league leading 15-0-1-0 record when leading after the middle frame this season. Manchester should expect a fight from Reading in the third period, however, as the Royals have netted 37 final frame tallies, 3rd most in the league.

---Monarchs---

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.