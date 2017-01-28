Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.28

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





Monarchs (26-10-3-3) at Norfolk Admirals (14-22-4-0)

Saturday - 7:15 P.M.

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Matt Leitner: 37 points (9g, 28a)

Quentin Shore: 34 points (15g, 19a)

Daniel Doremus: 32 points (6g, 26a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Sam Brittain: 17-5-1, 2.85 GAA, 0.905 save %

Jonah Imoo: 6-2-2, 2.88 GAA, 0.913 save %

ADMIRALS POINTS LEADERS

Brodie Dupont: 28 points (10g, 18a)

T.J. Foster: 26 points (11g, 15a)

John Dunbar: 24 points (12g, 12a)

ADMIRALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Brandon Anderson: 10-3-0, 3.08 GAA, 0.896 save %

Steven Summerhayes: 1-2-0, 3.34 GAA, 0.880 save%

WHERE WE STAND

The Monarchs (58 pts.) conclude their three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals (32 pts.) atop the North Division by nine points over the Reading Royals, and trail the Florida Everblades by only one point for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

FEAST OR FAMINE Getting to four goals has been the recipe for success for the Monarchs this season, as the team is 24-0-1-2 when hitting four goals scored in a game. When failing to find four in the back of the net, the Monarchs are 2-10-2-1. It's a good thing the Monarchs are averaging 3.98 goals per game, the second highest average in the ECHL.

HOME COOKING The Admirals power play has been Jekyll and Hyde all season, as their home and road success rate is very different. At Scope Arena, the Admirals have converted on 14% of their chances (12-for-86) which is 21st in the league, but while on the road, Norfolk has only cashed-in on 4.1% of their odd-man opportunities (2-for-49). The Admirals are averaging 3.91 power plays at home, but only 2.72 on the road.

SHOOT TO WIN THE GAME The Monarchs are averaging 31.07 shots on goal per game, 19th in the league, and are allowing the 12th fewest shots on goal each game, allowing an even 31. Winning the shot battle has been important for the Monarchs this season, as the team is 13-3-3 when the team outshoots its opponent.

GET THEM IN THE BOX The Admirals have been in the middle of the league when it comes to taking penalties, as Norfolk has averaged 13.13 penalty minutes per games on the season. In the first two games of this series, however, the ECHL's best power-play-unit (23.6%) has only been seen for two odd-man chances in total.

