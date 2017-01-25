Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.25

January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





Monarchs (26-10-2-2) at Norfolk Admirals (12-22-4-0)

Wednesday - 7:15 P.M. - Norfolk Scope

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Matt Leitner: 35 points (9g, 26a)

Quentin Shore: 33 points (15g, 18a)

Daniel Doremus: 32 points (6g, 26a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Jonah Imoo: 6-2-1, 2.78 GAA, 0.913 save %

Ed Zdolshek: 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 0.000 save %

ADMIRALS POINTS LEADERS

Brodie Dupont: 26 points (8g, 18a)

T.J. Foster: 22 points (9g, 13a)

John Dunbar: 21 points (11g, 10a)

ADMIRALS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Brandon Anderson: 8-3-0, 2.95 GAA, 0.899 save %

Steven Summerhayes: 1-2-0, 3.34 GAA, 0.880 save%

WHERE WE STAND

The Monarchs (56 pts.) begin a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals (28 pts.) atop the North Division by nine points over the Reading Royals, and only one point behind the Eastern Conference leading Florida Everblades.

LEADING THE WAY

ECHL Player of the week runner-up, Matt Leitner, continues to lead the Monarchs in points with 35 in his 29 games. Joey Diamond (16g) leads the Monarchs in goals entering tonight, while Leitner and Daniel Doremus lead the team with 26 assists each.

TOUGH SAILING

The Admirals are 0-3-1-0 this season against the Monarchs, losing their lone home matchup to Manchester on Nov. 11, a 5-4 overtime loss. In the season series, Manchester has outscored Norfolk, 20-13.

RECORD THROUGH TWO

The Monarchs have a league-best 22 victories when leading after two periods, entering the game with a 22-0-1-1 record when heading to the second intermission with a lead. On the flip side, the Admirals have taken only seven leads into the third period this season and hold a 6-0-1-0 record in such games. When trailing after two periods, the Admirals have a 1-19-1-0 record.

STRUGGLING TO SCORE

Norfolk is one of two teams yet to reach 100 goals scored on the season, posting only 98 goals (Elmira with 88). The Admirals have the league's third worst goals per game average at 2.58, while Manchester ranks 2nd in the league with 3.98 goals per game this season.

OPPOSITE POWER

Manchester enters the tonight's game with the league's best power play, converting at 87.5%. Norfolk finds themselves in the basement of the league with a 10.2% success rate on the man-advantage, scoring only 13 goals in 128 attempts.

HOME COOKING?

The Admirals have only six home victories on the season through 20 games at Scope Arena. They have had only three leads entering the third period while at home this season and have a 1-10-1-0 record when trailing entering the third in their own barn. Manchester has a 10-5-1-1 record on the road this season through 17 games played away from SNHU Arena.

