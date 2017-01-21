Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.21 (LA Kings Night)
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
Elmira Jackals (9-22-5-0) at Monarchs (24-10-2-2)
Saturday - 6 P.M. - SNHU Arena
LA KINGS NIGHT Media Contact: Matt Johnson (mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com)
MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS
Quentin Shore: 32 points (15g, 17a)
Matt Leitner: 32 points (9g, 23a)
Daniel Doremus: 31 points (5g, 26a)
MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Jonah Imoo: 4-2-1, 3.22 GAA, 0.895 save %
JACKALS POINTS LEADERS
Sebastien Sylvestre: 23 points (10g, 13a)
Sam Povorozniouk: 22 points (14g, 8a)
Kenton Miller: 18 points (11g, 7a)
JACKALS GOALTENDING LEADERS
Andy Iles: 5-14-3, 3.57 GAA, 0.893 save %
WHERE WE STAND
The Monarchs (52 pts.) continue their three-game set with the Elmira Jackals (23 pts.) atop the North Division by six points over the Reading Royals and three points behind the Eastern Conference leading Florida Everblades.
LEADING THE WAY
After his hat-trick last night, Matt Leitner (9g, 23a) has joined Quentin Shore (15g, 17a) at the top of the Monarchs scoring list entering tonight, both having scored 32 points this season. Daniel Doremus continues to lead the team in helpers, now with 26 on the season.
FIT TO BE KINGS
As the Monarchs celebrate their parent club, the LA Kings, it is important to note how many players the Monarchs have produced on the Kings roster. As of today, the Kings are comprised of 16 former Monarchs, including: Andy Andreoff, Nic Dowd, Trevor Lewis, Jordan Nolan, Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Clifford, Dwight King, Tanner Pearson, Dustin Brown, Derek Forbort, Kevin Gravel, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Jake Muzzin and Jeff Zatkoff.
STREAKING
Quentin Shore is riding the best goal-scoring streak of his career, as the rookie forward has now scored in four consecutive games (5g, 1a), tied for the longest Monarchs streak on the year with Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, who hit the four-game mark twice. The University of Denver product leads the team in goals, is shooting at 14.85% and sits in a fourth-place tie among rookie scorers across the ECHL with 32 points.
LEAKY WHEEL
The Monarchs penalty-killing unit has been a strong point for the team for most of the season, but has hit a lull recently. After going 46-of-47 (97.9%) on the kill from Dec. 7 - Jan. 7, the Monarchs have now allowed power-play goals in four consecutive games, turning away only 10-of-19 chances (52.63%) since Jan. 13. Despite their recent cold-streak, the Monarchs still lead the ECHL in PK at 87.3%.
HAVE OUR NUMBER?
Regardless of the overall records of the two teams, the Elmira Jackals have found relative success against the Monarchs this season. The Jackals may only have nine wins on the season, but three have come at the expense of the Monarchs. On the season the Monarchs are averaging 3.92 goals per game, the second-best average in the league, while the Jackals sit at 2.39 goals per game, last in the league, but in their six head-to-head games, the Monarchs are averaging 3.66 goals to Elmira's 3.16.
