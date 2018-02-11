Monarchs Force Series Split, Top Rays in OT
February 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Matt Marcinew scored at 1:15 of overtime to give the Manchester Monarchs (29-16-3-1) a 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (31-11-5-1) at the SNHU Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Forward Taylor Cammarata registered the only goal for South Carolina during the third period, scoring his 10th of the season from defenseman Paul Geiger. Goaltender Jeff Jakaitis made the start in net for the Stingrays and took the tough-luck loss after making 26 saves in the contest.
Both teams failed to get on the scoreboard during the first 40 minutes of action. The Stingrays had more opportunities and outshot Manchester 26-17 through the two periods, but the squads headed to the third period deadlocked at 0-0.
The Monarchs broke through first when Matt Leitner redirected a shot past Jakaitis at 9:14 of the third to make it 1-0.
But Cammarata responded quickly for South Carolina to tie the game at 1-1 less than two minutes later at 11:12 and the two teams were even once again.
Marcinew put the Monarchs in the win column during the early stages of overtime with an assist by Keegan Iverson.
South Carolina finished with five points in their three road games against the North Division this weekend.
Branden Komm turned aside 31 shots and picked up the win for the Monarchs. Neither team was able to convert on the power play for the second straight day, each finishing 0-for-2 in the contest.
The Stingrays return home Friday night to host the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.
