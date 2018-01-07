Monarchs Fall to Thunder in Overtime

News Release

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - Desmond Bergin scored in overtime to lift the Adirondack Thunder past the Manchester Monarchs on Wednesday night, in the first game of 2018 for the Monarchs.

The Thunder (18-14-1-1) battled back from a two-goal deficit in the second period to defeat the Monarchs (21-11-1-1).

Manchester started the scoring at 12:47 of the first period on the 16th goal of the season by Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman. Matt Schmalz skated into the offensive zone along the left wing and skated below the goal line where he centered a pass in front of the net to Smotherman, where Smotherman fired a one-timed a shot past the glove of Thunder goaltender, Drew Fielding, to make it, 1-0, Manchester.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 13:40 of the first period on the 1st goal of the season for Keegan Iverson. Colton Saucerman pulled the puck off the half-wall and sent a pass to Zac Lynch at the center of the blue line. Lynch took a shot that hit Iverson in the leg, but the newest Monarchs forward picked up the rebound and wristed a shot past Fielding to give Manchester a 2-0 lead.

Adirondack answered at 2:09 of the second period on the 6th goal of the season by Shane Conacher. Ty Loney picked up the puck in the right corner and centered a backhanded pass into the slot for Conacher, where Conacher put a shot on net that was stopped by Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams. Conacher picked up his own rebound and lifted the puck over a sprawling Williams to cut the Monarchs lead in half, 2-1.

The Monarchs regained their two-goal lead at 17:15 of the second period on the 4th goal of the season for David Kolomatis. Alexx Privitera controlled the puck in the left circle and sent a cross-ice pass to Martin Nemcik at the top of the right circle. Nemcik sent a pass to the middle of the point to Kolomatis, where he wristed a shot through a screen and past the blocker of Fielding, to make it, 3-1, Monarchs.

The Thunder got one back at 18:55 of the second period on the 2nd goal of the game and 7th goal of the season for Conacher. After a Monarchs face-off win in the right circle, Troy Bourke won a battle in the left corner for the puck, carried it behind the Monarchs net and centered a feed into the slot for Conacher, who wristed a shot past the blocker of Williams to make it, 3-2, Manchester.

Adirondack tied things up at 1:40 of the third period on the 16th goal of the season by Loney. Bourke stole the puck from the Monarchs defense in the right corner and sent a pass between his legs into the right circle for Loney, who moved towards goal and dangled past Williams to the left post, where he slid the puck into the net to tie the game, 3-3.

The Thunder ended the game in overtime on a power-play goal for Desmond Bergin, his 8th goal of the season. Conacher sent a pass to Loney just above the crease of Williams, where Loney backhanded the puck between his legs to the bottom of the right circle where Bergin fired the puck into the open net ad past the glove of Williams to give Adirondack a 4-3 victory.

