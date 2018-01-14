Monarchs Fall to Railers in Overtime, 2-1

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Matt Lane scored in overtime to lift the Worcester Railers past the Manchester Monarchs, 2-1, on Friday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (21-12-3-1) dropped their fourth-straight game, and fell to the Railers (15-15-3-2) for the first time in 2018.

Manchester opened the scoring at 5:50 of the first period when Spencer Watson scored his 4th goal of the season. After receiving a pass from Matt Buckles in the neutral zone, Watson skated into Worcester's territory, faked a pass to Buckles and deked around Worcester's goaltender, Mitch Gillam, to make the score, 1-0, Manchester.

The Railers tied things up when Barry Almeida scored his 10th goal of the year at 17:04 of the first period. After a Monarchs shot went wide, Kellen Jones picked the puck up near the Railers blue line, skated it into the Monarchs zone and sent a cross-ice pass to Almeida who fired the puck just inside the far post on Monarchs goalie, Charles Williams.

After scoreless second and third periods, the Railers ended the game in overtime when Matt Lane netted his 3rd goal of the season. After receiving a pass at the red line from Mike Cornell, Lane skated the puck into the Monarchs zone where he fired a wrister above Williams' blocker to end the game, 2-1, Worcester.

The Monarchs play again Saturday, Jan. 13 (6 p.m.) when they play the Railers for the second-consecutive night at SNHU Arena.

NOTES

The Monarchs have not scored a power-play goal at home since Nov. 18 (0-for-20)

Manchester and Worcester both took 31 shots on goal

