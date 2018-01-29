Monarchs Fall to Nailers, 4-2

News Release

WHEELING, W.V. - The Manchester Monarchs couldn't sweep their weekend series against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon, and fell, 4-2, at WesBanco Arena.

The Monarchs (25-14-3-1) are now tied with the Nailers (24-17-4-0) for first place in the North Division.

The Nailers opened the scoring when Reid Gardiner netted his 25th goal of the season at 6:05 of the first period. Cody Wydo fired a quick pass up to Gardiner in the neutral zone from in front of Nailers goaltender, Adam Morrison. Gardiner took the puck on a breakaway and fired a wrister from the left circle and beat Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to put the Nailers up, 1-0.

Wheeling kept the momentum going when Cody Wydo scored a power-play goal 9:48 into the first period, his 18th of the season. After Williams made a quick pad save, Reid Gardiner picked up the rebound to the right of the net and wrapped it around to Wydo who tapped the puck past Williams to make the score, 2-0, Wheeling.

The Monarchs cut Wheeling's lead in half when Alexx Privitera scored his 2nd goal of the season at 2:39 of the second period. Jake Wood sent the puck to Privitera off a face-off, who passed it back to Justin Agosta at the point. Agosta tapped a return pass to Privitera who fired off a slap shot from the right circle to beat Morrison and make the score, 2-1.

The Nailers extended their lead :51 seconds into the third period when Cam Brown scored his 13th goal of the season. Garrett Meurs snagged the puck from Colton Saucerman behind the Monarchs net and sent a quick pass in front to Brown who beat Williams, blocker side, to give the Nailers the 3-1 lead.

Manchester got to within a goal when Michael Doherty scored a power-play goal, his 12th goal of the season, at 4:21 of the third period. Zac Lynch passed the puck from the left of Morrison to Keegan Iverson in the high slot who got a shot off on net. Doherty grabbed the rebound and chipped it up and over Morrison to make the score, 3-2, Nailers.

Wheeling secured the win when Reid Gardiner scored his second goal of the night, 15:38 into the third period. Gardiner received a pass from Zach Tolkinen at the blue line and passed the puck over to Nick Sorkin at the top of the left circle. Sorkin dropped the puck back to Gardiner who fired his shot past Williams to make the final score, 4-2, Wheeling.

The Monarchs are back at SNHU Arena on Wednesday, January 31 (7 p.m.) when they host the Brampton Beast for the first time this season.

NOTES: Michael Doherty scored for the second-consecutive game The Nailers outshot the Monarchs, 30-29 The Monarchs extended their scoring streak while on the power play to seven games Dan Milan was assessed a game misconduct at 5:47 of the second period.

