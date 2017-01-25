Monarchs Fall to Admirals in Overtime, 4-3

January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs couldn't make a two-goal advantage late in the third period stand up, and fell to the Norfolk Admirals in overtime, 4-3, Wednesday night at Scope Arena.

The Monarchs (26-10-3-2) dropped their first game of the season to the Admirals (13-22-4-0), but will have a chance to get back on their winning ways Friday night against this same team.

Manchester opened the scoring when Cory Ward netted his 9th goal of the season at 12:29 of the opening period. Ward took a cross-crease pass from Derek Arnold and chipped the puck over the right leg of Admirals goaltender, Brandon Anderson, to give the Monarchs the 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs doubled their lead when Connor Hardowa netted his 3rd goal of the season at 1:05 of the third period while on the power play. Hardowa entered the offensive-zone on the right wing, carried the puck to the top of the circle and sent a wrister over the glove of Anderson to push the Monarchs lead to 2-0.

Norfolk cut into the Manchester lead when T.J. Foster potted his 10th goal of the season at 10:14 of the final frame. Lukas Lofquist sent a shot on goal from the right point that was stopped by Monarchs goaltender, Jonah Imoo, but the rebound kicked directly to Foster in the low slot who had nothing but a yawning cage to shoot into to cut the Monarchs lead to, 2-1.

The Monarchs took their two-goal lead back when Craig Wyszomirski scored his 3rd goal of the season at 12:36 of the third period. Wyszomirski possessed the puck on the right half-wall, walked to the dot and fired a shot that Anderson stopped, but the Monarchs defenseman continued to drive the net and swept the rebound into the cage for the 3-1 Monarchs advantage.

The Admirals answered with the 9th goal of the season by Lofquist at 14:02 of the third period. After a scrum in front of the net, the loose puck found its way to the stick of Lofquist who had an open net to make the score, 3-2, Monarchs.

Norfolk tied the game at 3-3 when Mike Driscoll scored his 1st goal of the season at 15:21 of the third period. Foster sent a wrap-around attempt behind the Monarchs cage, but a funny bounce sent the puck directly into the slot where Driscoll beat an unsuspecting Imoo to tie the game.

The Admirals ended the game in overtime when Gabriel Verpaelst scored his 4th goal of the season 2:27 into the extra frame. The Admirals rushed into the offensive zone on a 3-on-1 and after a pass from just inside the right circle by Joey Benik, Verpaelst cut across the slot and slid a backhander past a diving Imoo to end the game, 4-3.

The Monarchs are back in action Friday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m.), when they continue their three-game road series with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.

Notes

Jonah Imoo set a season high with 20 saves in the second period

Monarchs signed defenseman, Travis Armstrong, prior to the game

Connor Hardowa scored his first goal since Dec. 7, against the Norfolk Admirals

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.