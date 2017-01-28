Monarchs Fall in Shootout, 4-3, to Admirals

NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs couldn't complete a third period comeback, and fell to the Norfolk Admirals in a shootout, 4-3, Saturday night at Scope Arena.

The Monarchs (26-10-3-4) took three points out of their three-game series with the Admirals (15-22-4-0), and head to Reading, Pa., for the last game of a four-game road trip.

Norfolk broke the ice at 3:44 of the opening period when Frankie Simonelli scored his 5th goal of the season. A few seconds after Simonelli rang the left post, the Admirals defenseman snuck backdoor in the right slot and converted on a perfect pass from Mike Krieg to beat Monarchs goaltender, Jonah Imoo, to put the Admirals up, 1-0.

The Admirals added to their lead when Brodie Dupont continued his dominating series against the Monarchs with his 11th goal of the season at 15:35 of the opening period. Dupont deflected a pass out of the left corner by Aaron Harstad in the slot, and beat the glove of Imoo for the 2-0 Norfolk lead.

Manchester cut the Norfolk lead in half at 16:07 of the first period when Derek Arnold potted his 9th goal of the season. Arnold received a pass in the slot from Gasper Kopitar and sent a one-timer past the blocker of Admirals goaltender, Steven Summerhays, to make the score, 2-1, Norfolk.

Norfolk took their two-goal lead back when Ben Murphy scored his 9th goal of the season at 15:25 of the second period. Murphy was sprung on a breakaway by Alex Pompeo, drove to the slot from the left wing and swept the puck off the post and around the left leg of Imoo, to make the score, 3-1, Admirals.

The Monarchs inched closer when Arnold converted on the power play, scoring his second goal of the game at 2:56 of the third period. Arnold found the loose puck just to the left of Summerhays and chopped a backhand past the Admirals goaltender, bringing the score to, 3-2, Admirals.

Manchester tied the game when Teddy Doherty notched his 5th goal of the season at 15:43 of the third period. Doherty snuck behind the Admirals defense, took a cross-ice pass from Quentin Shore and had nothing but a yawning cage to flip the puck into, tying the game, 3-3.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Admirals won the game in a shootout, 2-1.

The Monarchs return to in action Sunday, Jan. 29 (5 p.m.), when they finish their four-game road trip in Reading, Pa., to take on North Division rival, the Reading Royals.

Notes

Derek Arnold scored twice for the first time since Dec. 3, 2016

Arnold set the high-water mark on the season with 12 shots on goal

Monarchs continue their point streak, taking points out of their last nine games

Alexx Privitera returned to the lineup after being returned from loan by the Ontario Reign

