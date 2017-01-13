Monarchs, E&R Cleaners "Teaming up for Warmth"

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs and E&R Cleaners will be collecting coats for their annual "Teaming up for Warmth Coat Drive" at SNHU Arena from January 20 through January 22, continuing their partnership for over a decade.

"The Monarchs are excited to work on this community initiative with our great partner, E&R Cleaners," Monarchs President, Matt Welch, said. "Thank you to E&R Cleaners and our generous fans for helping us provide those in need with warm clothing during the winter season."

The coats will benefit families in need across New Hampshire, and last season, the Monarchs and E&R Cleaners collected over 250 coats to donate to those in need. This year, all donated coats will be brought to the Salvation Army, New Horizons and the Manchester Community Resource Center.

"The E & R Family is happy to team up with the Monarchs to help give back to the community," E & R President, Rick Botnick said. "Please help us provide warmth in this season of giving to those who need it most."

Fans are asked to bring lightly worn or new jackets to any of the three games over the Jan. 20-22 weekend, when the Monarchs take on the Elmira Jackals, and who donate to the Teaming up for Warmth Coat Drive will receive one complimentary ticket voucher to a future Monarchs game.

