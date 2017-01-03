Monarchs Burn Solar Bears, 4-3, in Shootout

ORLANDO, Fla. - Derek Arnold scored in the 8th round of the shootout to give the Manchester Monarchs a 4-3 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday night at the Amway Center.

The Monarchs (21-8-1-1) took the lone game of the season against the Solar Bears (17-10-4-2) and will only face this team again if the two were to meet in the playoffs.

After a scoreless first period, Orlando opened the scoring when Alex Gacek scored his 9th goal of the season at 7:03 of the second period. Gacek was camped to the left of Monarchs goaltender, Sam Brittain, and tipped-in a shot taken by Chris Bradley from the right point to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs stormed back when Gasper Kopitar netted his 5th goal of the season at 9:53 on the power play. Kopitar gloved down a lofted pass from Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, carried the puck to the top of the right dot and sent a quick snapper past Solar Bears goaltender, Kasimir Kaskisuo, to tie the game at 1-1.

Manchester took their first lead of the game at 19:29 of the second period when Kevin Morris scored while shorthanded for his 7th goal of the season. Morris collected an errant Solar Bears pass on the left boards, cut to the net while being draped by an Orlando defender and beat Kaskisuo short-side to make the score, 2-1, Monarchs.

Orlando tied the game at 8:43 of the third period when Braden Miller potted his 4th goal of the season. Eric Faille cleanly won a face-off back to Miller, who sent a slapper from the top of the right circle that beat Brittain's blocker, tying the game at 2-2.

The Solar Bears took the lead when Gacek scored at 13:15 of the third period. Gacek dug the puck from under the right pad of Brittain to stuff home his second goal of the night.

The Monarchs tied the game at 13:59 of the third period when LaVallee-Smotherman notched his 10th goal of the season. LaVallee-Smotherman sent a blistering shot from the left dot that beat Kaskisuo short-side, tying the game, 3-3.

The game would go to a shootout and Derek Arnold sealed the Monarchs victory with a goal in the 8th round to give the Monarchs a 4-3 victory.

The Monarchs are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m.), when they begin a three-game series with the Florida Everblades in Estero, Fla.

Notes

Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman extended his point streak to eight games (6g, 3a)

Kevin Morris scored the 3rd SHG for the Monarchs this season, the first since Oct. 30, 2016

Prior to the game, Justin Agosta was named a starter in the All-Star game

The Monarchs went to a shootout for the first time since Oct. 14, 2016

