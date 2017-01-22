Monarchs Blitz Jackals, 4-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. -A first period scoring frenzy propelled the Manchester Monarchs to a 4-1 victory over the Elmira Jackals on Sunday afternoon at SNHU Arena. Jonah Imoo stopped 37 shots in the victory and Zac Lynch extended his point streak with three points on the night.

The Monarchs (26-10-2-2) sacked the Jackals (9-24-5-0), and took five points out of the weekend series with the Jackals.

"The guys were engaged and ready to go from the drop of the puck," Monarchs Head Coach, Rich Seeley, said. "We wanted to send them a message early and take control of the game. I'm happy with the effort coming out of the gate."

The Monarchs opened the scoring early in the contest with an unassisted goal from Lynch at 1:41 of the first period to make the score, 1-0. Lynch picked up a turnover at the blueline and brought it into the zone with three Jackals on his tail, and roofed the puck over the shoulder of Jackals goaltender, Tyler Parks, for his 9th goal of the season.

Joey Diamond added to the Monarchs lead when he netted his 16th goal of the season at 7:05 of the first period. Lynch dropped a pass to Diamond in the right corner where Diamond walked across the crease and snuck it though the short side of Parks from a sharp angle for the 2-0 Monarchs lead.

Teddy Doherty extended his point streak with a goal of his own at 8:55 of the first period to give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead. Connor Hardowa ripped a shot from the point that hit Parks who was unable to control the rebound, and Doherty picked up the puck and slid it under the netminder's pads for his 4th goal of the season.

A Jackals goaltending change didn't stop the Monarchs momentum, as Daniel Doremus lit the lamp at 13:31 of the first period for his 6th goal of the season. Tony Turgeon's shot from the point caromed off a defender and landed on the stick of Doremus who knocked it into the open net with Jason Kasdorf out of position, making the score, 4-0.

After a scoreless second period, the Jackals put themselves on the scoresheet with a goal from Matt Lane at 10:06 of the third period. Casey Thrush wrapped the puck around the net and put it into the pads of Imoo and Lane caught sight of the loose puck and poked it under the Monarchs goaltender for his 6th goal of the season, cutting the Monarchs lead, 4-1.

The Monarchs are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 25 (7:5 p.m.), when they begin a three-game road series with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.

Notes

Zac Lynch extended his point streak to nine games (8g, 7a) since Dec. 3

Teddy Doherty extended his point streak to seven games (1g, 9a) since Jan. 4

