Monarchs Announce Season-Ending Roster

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today the Monarchs Season-Ending Roster, which includes 12 forwards, seven defensemen and one goaltender.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.

The Monarchs roster is as follows:

Forwards (12): Joey Diamond, Daniel Doremus, Gasper Kopitar, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Matt Leitner, Kevin Morris, Joe Pendenza, Mario Puskarich, Ashton Rome, Tyler Sikura, Tony Turgeon and Cory Ward

Defensemen (8): Rob Hamilton, Connor Hardowa, David Kolomatis, Alexx Privitera, Rick Pinkston, Colton Saucerman and Craig Wyszomirski

Goaltender (1): Charles Williams

All 20 players on the protected list skated with the Monarchs during the 2016-17 regular season, with 15 being named to the Monarchs 2017 Kelly Cup Playoff roster.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2016-17.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than July 1. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2017-18 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 1.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until Aug. 1 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until Aug. 1. After Aug. 1, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 31, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

