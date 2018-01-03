Monarchs Announce Roster Moves

News Release

Keegan Iverson heads to Manchester; Sam Kurker called to AHL

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Keegan Iverson has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Ontario Reign (AHL), Sam Kurker has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and Francois Beauchemin has been re-called by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Iverson, 21, comes to Manchester after skating in 11 games this season for the Reign, after recording one goal in his first professional season. Iverson was drafted by the New York Rangers (85th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn., played six seasons for the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) before turning pro. With the Winterhawks, Iverson scored 190 points on 80 goals and 110 assists in 293 career games, and added 382 penalty minutes and a +47 rating. Iverson skated in 71 postseason games for Portland, and accumulated 25 points on nine goals and 16 assists, and was named team captain for the 2016-17 season.

Kurker, 23, heads to Cleveland after posting 28 points for the Monarchs in his rookie season on 11 goals and 17 assists, good for a third-place tie on the Monarchs. The right-shot forward earned 18 penalty minutes and a +7 rating, and posted a career-high six-game point streak from Dec. 13-23.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound native of Boston, Mass., played four years of collegiate hockey between Northeastern University and Boston University, and accumulated 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists in 116 career games. Kurker was selected by the St. Louis Blues (56th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Beauchemin, 21, returns to Springfield after playing two games for the Monarchs on his latest assignment, where he one goal. In total, Beauchemin has played five games for the Monarchs with the lone goal.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Métis-sur-Mer, Quebec, spilt the 2016-17 season between Val-d'Or Foreurs (QMJHL) and the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL), where he scored a combined 97 points on 45 goals and 52 assists in 69 games. Beauchemin scored his first professional goal on Nov. 17 against the Charlotte Checkers in a 4-0 Thunderbirds victory.

Iverson and the Monarchs return to the ice Wednesday, Jan. 3 (7 p.m.), when they face-off against the Adirondack Thunder from the Cool Insuring Arena.

